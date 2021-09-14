These couples are also separated for many years

He was 25 and she was 44 when Simone Thomalla and Silvio Heinevetter met. The handball player and the mime have proven for twelve years that age does not play a role in love – and they are not the only ones.

For twelve years, Simone Thomalla and Silvio Heinevetter were the dream couple in the German celebrity scene. At the beginning of their relationship, no one believed in their love. The age difference of almost 20 years is too great. But their love lasted – from year to year.

Now the couple has split up. On Monday evening, the handball player and the actress announced the end of their relationship. The reason for the surprising end of love is the spatial separation. He moved to Kassel last year, she stayed in Berlin. For a year they both had a long-distance relationship that broke their love, and not because of their old age.

Ramona and Jürgen Drews

Other celebrities have already proven that a relationship can work even with a large age difference. Probably the best-known example: Ramona and Jürgen Drews. In 1991 the “King of Mallorca” fell in love with Ramona, 29 years his junior. At that time the singer was already 46 years old.

Ramona and Jürgen Drews: The two have been a couple since 1991. The singer and his wife are separated by an age difference of 29 years. (Source: imago images / Eventpress)

“I always thought that I would never be able to be with a woman with whom I can say that I have everything I want – in every area,” Jürgen Drews once said in a conversation with t- online.de. Ramona and Jürgen Drews have now been in a relationship for 30 years and have been married for 27.

Carina Walz and Dieter Bohlen

Dieter Bohlen and Carina Walz are also more than 30 years apart. His love life before was turbulent: Naddel, Verona, then Naddel again, later Estefania – and then came Carina. She was only 22 years old when the pop titan fell in love with the hotel manager in a discotheque on Mallorca.









Dieter Bohlen and Carina Walz: In 2006 the pop titan fell in love with the hotel manager. She was just 22 years old at the time, he was 52. (Source: imago images)

“Everyone said at the time that it would never work with you. Carina and I always believed in our feelings,” said Dieter Bohlen in an interview with “Bunte” magazine. They have now been in a relationship for 15 years and have two children together.

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman

But the man doesn’t always have to be older for a happy relationship. Hugh Jackman and his Deborra-Lee Furness have been in love for more than 30 years. A few months ago, the two celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness: In 1995 the actor fell in love with his 13-year-old colleague, and the two have been a couple ever since. (Source: Aaron Poole / imago images)

“Being married to you, Deb, is as natural as breathing. Almost from the moment we met … I knew our destiny was to be together,” the actor wrote in April. Hugh Jackman met his wife, who was 13 years older than him, in 1995 on the set of the series “Correlli”.

Stars like Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz, Joan Colins and Percy Gibson or Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones also show that age definitely does not play a role in love. Further examples see our photo show.