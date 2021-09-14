The TV tips for tonight: Your TV program on Monday, September 13th, 2021

SERIES September 13, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Netzwelt has the best TV tips and streaming highlights for tonight for you. With our recommendations you can relax and enjoy your Monday evening.

“Die Hägerin – According to its own law” – 8:15 pm on ZDF



The crime thriller “Die Jägerin – According to one’s own law”, which is about the committed public prosecutor Judith Schrader (Nadja Uhl), is running tonight on ZDF. This investigates with her colleague Jochen Montag (Dirk Borchardt) in a case of gang crime in Berlin. There a woman was taken hostage and murdered during an operation in the rocker milieu. Judith wants to put the two responsible people behind bars, but the lawyer Andrea Marquart makes it pretty difficult for her.

See ZDF on Zattoo in the stream

“Bauer sucht Frau International” – 8:15 pm on RTL



You can see the dating show “Bauer sucht Frau International” today on RTL. This season it is no longer just about farmers from Germany, but from all over the world. The farmers dream of great love and go on a search together with presenter Ilka Bause. It turns out that it is not at all easy to find a partner who is made for work and life on the farm.

“Bauer sucht Frau International” in the stream on TVNow

“The Biggest Loser – Family Power Couples” – 8:15 pm on Sat.1



On Sat.1 today, eight family duos want to start a healthier life in “The Biggest Loser – Family Power Couples” and are therefore going on a weight-loss journey to Greece. The duos consist of a parent and a child in adolescence. During the challenge, they will be supported by a team made up of camp boss Dr. Christine Theiss, fitness expert Ramin Abtin, doctor Dr. Christian Westerkamp and mental coach Hassina Bahlol-Schröer exist and can win 50,000 euros if they lose weight more successfully than the competition.

“The Biggest Loser – Family Power Couples” free in the livestream at Joyn

“Zervakis & Opdenhövel. Live” – ​​8:15 pm on ProSieben



Today ProSieben shows the magazine “Zervakis & Opdenhövel. Live”, which is presented by the former Tagesschau presenter Linda Zervakis and Sportschau presenter Matthias Opdenhövel. In the show, the two want to address the big issues of society and dare to approach things that seem very complicated at first glance. For this purpose, Zervakis and Opdenhövel have got their own studio, where they can offer you a special infotainment program.









“Zervakis & Opdenhövel. Live” in the livestream at Joyn

“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” – 8:15 pm on Kabel Eins



You will experience the adventure film “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” tonight on Kabel eins. The feature film by star director Steven Spielberg is about Indiana Jones’ (Harrison Ford) dangerous journey into the Indian jungle. There he is asked by the residents of a village to free their children. These were kidnapped to the palace, where a death cult is to be carried out. Together with Willie (Kate Capshaw) and Shorty (Jonathan Ke Quan), the adventurer goes in search of the children.

“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” live on Joyn

“The Lions’ Den” – 8:15 pm at Vox



In the show “Die Höhle der Löwen” on Vox, young entrepreneurs and start-up founders get the chance to present their ideas to an experienced jury. The jury members then decide whether they want to support the respective idea with their assets and their network. In return, they receive a share of their profit from the participants. This season includes Judith Williams, Dagmar Wöhrl, Carsten Maschmeyer, Ralf Dümmel, Nico Rosberg, Dr. Georg Kofler and Nils Glagau on the “Lions”.

“Die Höhle der Löwen” on TVNow

“Sharp Objects” (Season 1, Episode 1) – 8:15 pm on Sky Atlantic



Sky Atlantic is showing the first three episodes of Season 1 of “Sharp Objects” today. The mystery series is about the journalist Camille (Amy Adams), who has been struggling with mental health problems all her life. Now she is returning to her hometown to research a crime against two young girls. But returning to her nursery awakens traumatic memories in Camille and soon she falls back into her self-destructive behavior.

Sky offers: All Sky discounts

“Good against north wind” on Amazon Prime Video



The bestseller film “Gut gegen Nordwind” has been available on Amazon Prime Video since yesterday. The drama is about how Emma (Nora Tschirner) sends an email to the wrong addressee due to a typing error, which then ends up with the linguist Leo Leike (Alexander Fehling). A mail friendship develops between the two, which soon develops into more. But Emma is married.

The Amazon Prime Video news

Is there nothing for you today?



Then check out our news from Amazon and Netflix for alternatives. You can also discover series, documentaries and films according to your taste in our Sky news and TV releases.

