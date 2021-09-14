Sweet message on Instagram: Miranda Kerr praises Katy Perry: You are amazing – entertainment

Miranda Kerr admires Katy Perry, the new woman at the side of her ex-husband Orlando Bloom. Photo: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / ImageCollect





Miranda Kerr admires the new woman at the side of her ex-husband Orlando Bloom. The model thinks singer Katy Perry is “unbelievable”.

This is patchwork at its best. Miranda Kerr (37) expresses her admiration for singer Katy Perry (35, “Smile”) via social media – the new woman at the side of her ex-husband Orlando Bloom (43, “Carnival Row”). Perry announced on her official Instagram account that she is back in front of the camera for the US show “American Idol”. It was not until the end of August that the singer gave birth to daughter Daisy. Miranda Kerr wrote in the comments: “Oh my god. You are amazing! Love you”. Behind it, the model put a red emoji heart.









Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom were married from 2010 to 2013. Son Flynn (born 2011) comes from their marriage. Kerr married Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel (30) in 2017. The two have two children together. Perry and Bloom have been on-off since 2016, but have been engaged since February 2019. Daughter Daisy Dove Bloom crowned her luck at the end of August 2020.





