Rihanna wears a completely see-through top on date night

RTL>entertainment>
April 23, 2021 – 10:06 am clock
Rihanna’s motto is: Less is MORE!
What exactly is going on between Rihanna (33) and rapper A $ AP Rocky (32)? The rumor mill has been boiling hot for a long time that the former good buddies have now become lovers. There can be one or the other date night that you have to dress up for. This is exactly what the latest photos of the singer show. Because on it the 33-year-old only wears a hot touch of nothing under black satin pants in jogging style. We’ll show you what it looks like in the video.
Black lace top lets you look deep
It is no longer a secret that singer Rihanna likes to be sexy. In doing so, Rihanna not only defoliates herself for private purposes, but also earns good money with it, because with her lingerie brand “Savage X Fenty” Rihanna has been successfully designing underwear for him and her for years. Rihanna’s exciting lingerie shows have long since become real eye-catchers. In order to show her hot side, the 33-year-old doesn’t need a big stage, because she simply creates it herself.
The latest recordings show the singer after a dinner in Beverly Hills. And these pictures have it all. The 33-year-old leaves the restaurant with black satin trousers and a matching kimono coat. Her green sunglasses on her face also stand out, but the highlight is probably Rihanna’s top or rather her “touch of nothing” that the singer wears. The entire top of the 33-year-old is made of black lace. She doesn’t wear a bra. Quite daring, although rapper A $ AP Rocky must have liked this sight.
Interesting too