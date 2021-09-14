Rihanna wears a completely see-through top on date night

Rihanna’s motto is: Less is MORE!

What exactly is going on between Rihanna (33) and rapper A $ AP Rocky (32)? The rumor mill has been boiling hot for a long time that the former good buddies have now become lovers. There can be one or the other date night that you have to dress up for. This is exactly what the latest photos of the singer show. Because on it the 33-year-old only wears a hot touch of nothing under black satin pants in jogging style. We’ll show you what it looks like in the video.

It is no longer a secret that singer Rihanna likes to be sexy. In doing so, Rihanna not only defoliates herself for private purposes, but also earns good money with it, because with her lingerie brand “Savage X Fenty” Rihanna has been successfully designing underwear for him and her for years. Rihanna’s exciting lingerie shows have long since become real eye-catchers. In order to show her hot side, the 33-year-old doesn’t need a big stage, because she simply creates it herself.