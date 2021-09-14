Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky make their red carpet debut

It was one of the highlights on the red carpet of the Met Gala in New York: Superstar Rihanna made her first public appearance with her new boyfriend, rapper A $ AP Rocky.

Red carpet debut for megastar Rihanna (33) and rapper A $ AP Rocky (32): The couple celebrated their official red carpet premiere on Monday at the legendary Met Gala in New York. The rapper made his relationship with Rihanna public in May 2021.













Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky also posed together on a red carpet at the British Fashion Awards 2019, but officially only as friends at the time. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, has known Rihanna for a long time. In 2012 he appeared as a guest on her performance of the song “Cockiness (Love It)” at the MTV Video Music Awards.





Couple appearance as the highlight of the Met Gala





The couple debut of Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky was the culmination of the star run on the red carpet at the Met Gala. The fundraising event to benefit the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met) opened a two-part exhibition on American fashion.

A $ AP Rocky had put on a classic quilt to match the theme. He took off the brightly colored quilt and revealed a black suit underneath. Matching this, Rihanna wore a sweeping black dress by Balenciaga and combined it with a simple beanie.









