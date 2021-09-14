Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Preview: TV tips on Saturday (09/11/2021)

By Vimal Kumar
TV tips on Saturday (11.09.2021)

"Hirschhausen's quiz of people": Dr. Eckart von Hirschhausen gets to the bottom of exciting phenomena again.

© WDR / Max Kohr

You will never miss a program again. Here you will find all program highlights on Saturday at a glance.

8:15 p.m., Das Erste, Hirschhausen’s quiz of people, quiz show

Sad or happy, serene or upset, rushed or relaxed – the human walk reveals a lot about our state of mind. But to what extent has our pace changed in recent decades? Dr. Eckart von Hirschhausen to the bottom. Among others: model and choreographer Jorge González, singer Vanessa Mai, actress Sabine Postel and TV chef Ali Güngörmüs.

8:15 p.m., ZDF, The Giovanni Zarrella Show, Show

With his first own music show on Saturday evening, Giovanni Zarrella joins the ranks of the show masters on German television. “Live at home” is the motto of the evening on which he will introduce himself to the audience. The family man Giovanni Zarrella is particularly keen to be close to the audience. Stars like Andrea Berg, Kerstin Ott, Nino de Angelo, Santiano, Sasha, Pietro Lombardi and the soprano Sarah Brightman will be there.




8:15 p.m., Sat.1, Bumblebee, Action

War is raging on the planet of the Autobots, which is why Optimus Prime sends the Transformer B-127 to Earth to open a new base. Once there, he meets soldiers and an enemy Decepticon and, disguised as a VW Beetle, has to hide in a junkyard. There the student Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld) finds him, who soon discovers that there is more to her Bumblebee than an ordinary car.

8:15 p.m., ProSieben, Boston, Thriller

A marathon is held annually in Boston on Patriots Day. The event in 2013 will stay in people’s minds for a long time: an explosive attack on the home straight kills three people and injures hundreds. Cop Saunders (Mark Wahlberg) and his colleagues from the Boston police set out to search for the attackers.

8:15 p.m., RTL, because they don’t know what’s going to happen – the Jauch-Gottschalk-Schöneberger-Show, Show

Three unsuspecting moderators without a plan who face new rounds of games and quizzes with an uncertain outcome: Barbara Schöneberger, Thomas Gottschalk and Günther Jauch are dancing on the volcano again in three new Saturday evening primetime shows and giving everything. Live, without a safety net, without rehearsals, with brains, a good portion of joy in playing and with full physical effort.

