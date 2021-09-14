New details for the sequel · KINO.de

There is news about “John Wick 4” and “John Wick 5”: Derek Kolstad has left the project and the team around Keanu Reeves will also be shooting in Berlin.

First of all, the good news: According to information from Collider, the shooting of “John Wick: Chapter 4” should start as early as June 2021. The fourth film with Keanu Reeves’ larger than life cult figure John Wick is to be shot primarily in Berlin and Paris, with further filming then in Japan and New York City in the USA.

That sounds like a pretty international affair. The first film from 2014 played entirely in New York, the second film temporarily moved to opulent Rome, while the super killer in the third part was also allowed to kill villains in Casablanca, Morocco. So this time John Wick ends up in Berlin, Paris and anywhere in Japan. So for the 56-year-old Reeves it’s off to Berlin once more. Here he had recently filmed “Matrix 4” under director Lana Wachowski.

And now the bad news: “John Wick: Chapter 5” will not be filmed immediately afterwards, as Lionsgate CEO John Feltheimer announced in the summer of 2020. Apparently, the corona pandemic does not allow two such challenging shoots to take place in a row. So it’s understandable that you want to concentrate on one film for the time being; Finally, the safety precautions, including regular tests, result in additional costs for the production studio.

“John Wick” creator Derek Kolstad has left the project

The news (via Collider) that “John Wick” creator Derek Kolstad has left the film series is also somewhat surprising – and not at his own request:

“No, it wasn’t my decision. If you look at the contractual side of these things, on the third film, I shared the writer credit with some people. They didn’t have to resort to me; and they no longer have that either. At a certain point the studio will tell you that your work is finished and you will say goodbye to it. I’m still close friends with Chad Stahelski and David Leitch. I don’t know what is happening, but I look forward to seeing it. “

The majority of the script for the fourth “John Wick” film is said to have been written by Mike Finch (“Predators”). It is not known why those responsible around director Chad Stahelski and producer David Leitch no longer used Kolstad’s writing skills.

Kolstad may no longer be part of the action series, but he can’t complain about a lack of work either: he wrote two episodes on the MCU series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, and “Nobody” will soon be in cinemas (German theatrical release: May 13, 2021) and then there are the upcoming projects “Acolyte” and “Just Cause”. In addition, the author is working on a “Hitman” TV series that also focuses on a merciless super killer.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” is expected to start on May 26, 2022 in German cinemas.

