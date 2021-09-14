Memorable Appearance: This is how Jennifer Lawrence rocks the Oscars

Jennifer Lawrence rocks the Oscar party

What would the Academy Awards be without Jennifer Lawrence? It’s almost a cherished tradition that J-Law provides a memorable Oscar appearance. In 2013, she stumbled on the stairs when she was about to pick up her Oscar. In 2014, she almost fell on the red carpet in front of the Dolby Theater. And 2018? If Jennifer rocked the party like no other: with a wine glass and wicked looks, in sweeping ballerina poses, joking with her fellow actors – hardly anyone drew more glances than J-Law.

Some media speculated whether the “Red Sparrow” star might have looked a little too deep into the wine glass. We think more: J-Law knows how to make an otherwise rather dull event amusing … Especially with her mixture of down-to-earth and humor she always inspires her fans. And her metallic Dior dress matched her appearance perfectly, which was reminiscent of a femme fatale from a film noir classic.









Determined balancing act

And then it was back again – that one J-Law moment that everyone is talking about after the Academy Awards: The 27-year-old chatted with “The Hunger Games” colleague Woody Harrelson, director Steven Spielberg and acting icon Meryl in a good mood Streep. Jennifer Lawrence was in a hurry to get from one interlocutor to the next – and therefore decided on the path of least resistance: With a wine glass and train in her hand, she simply climbed over the seats in the hall (without falling).

It was not me …

This behavior is certainly not to be called Ladylike. As a clever strategist, the “Silver Linings” actress prepared a brilliant excuse a few days ago. In the show of cult talker Ellen DeGeneres, she “confessed” the existence of an alter ego called “Gail”. That comes to the fore as soon as Jennifer Lawrence drinks rum and has it all behind her ears. The fact that they spontaneously swam with sharks on their last vacation should also be thanks to the risk-taker lady.

Whether “Gail” is also behind the bizarre Oscar appearance? If so, she can come with you more often. At the latest at the next Academy Awards, the next charming go-ahead à la Lawrence should be assured.

