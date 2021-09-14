Megan Fox thrilled in a see-through dress

At the presentation of the MTV Video Music Awards there were plenty of stars again on the red carpet. The looks were pretty revealing this time around – Megan Fox in particular left little to the imagination.

Photo series with 14 pictures

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were presented in New York for the 38th time on Sunday. The coveted music award is one of the most colorful awards in the USA. That there were no limits on the red carpet when it comes to fashion was shown above all by the celebrity ladies that evening. You can see the craziest looks in our photo show.

Paris Hilton came in a silver mini dress with large shoulders adorned with fragments of mirrors and crystals. At her side, the German singer Kim Petras caused a stir. She was wrapped from head to toe in a black latex bodysuit over which she had pulled a dress embroidered with crosses and flowers.









Camila Cabello appeared in an elegant pink dress with an oversized bow, Alicia Keys convinced in a black jumpsuit with ruffle sleeves and Ciara let a lot of skin shine through in a tight black lace dress. Ashanti’s body was also only covered by black cords.

Megan Fox shows skin

But none of the women showed more than Megan Fox. The actress strutted the red carpet almost naked.

(Source: IMAGO / MediaPunch)

Under her see-through dress, the 35-year-old wore nothing but a silver thong, thin glitter stripes skilfully ran over her semi-transparent bra. She also combined matching shoes – and the look was ready.

The crazy outfit show continued on stage. Madonna, which caused one of the biggest surprises of the evening with its appearance, congratulated the music broadcaster MTV in a skimpy lacquer and leather outfit on its 40th birthday and officially opened the gala.