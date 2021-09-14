Leonardo DiCaprio with a feel-good tummy on the beach

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys bathing in the sea

Leonardo DiCaprio (46) has been in front of the camera since childhood and is hyped as one of the best Hollywood actors ever. Not only does he cut a good figure as a cute young man in films like “The Beach” or “Titanic”, also in more current films like “The Wolf of Wall Street” the hearts of women flew to him. But if you look closely, you’ll notice: Leo’s body has changed a lot over the years. The skinny guy from back then has become a seasoned man with a feel-good tummy. In the video, we show how the 46-year-old simply has a good time on the beach in Malibu.

Leo DiCaprio doesn’t give a damn about figure frustration

Together with a friend, actor Emile Hirsch, Leo enjoys the cool water in the sunny temperatures in Los Angeles. He doesn’t care that he shows a cozy Dad-Bod instead of a steel body. How nice! In any case, it is not the first time that Leo shows his feel-good body unabashedly. The actor was only seen splashing around in August.







He doesn’t seem to have declared war on the possible corona pounds yet – but he doesn’t have to, because we like him with every body type. Incidentally, his loved one too: Model Camila Morrone (23) has been by his side for three years.