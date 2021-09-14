Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Kim Kardashian sends JLo and Ben Affleck a clear message

By Sonia Gupta
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently THE dream couple. Last weekend they were seen on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, where they last appeared together in 2003 at the premiere of Gigi were to be seen. A great moment not only for Bennifer fans, but also for Kim Kardashian, who then sends them an important message.

Friendship between Kim and JLo

Kim and Jennifer have known each other for around ten years and are close friends, as Alex Rodríguez, an ex-boyfriend of the singer, told a magazine. There it goes on to say that the two are very close.




Exactly for this reason Kim should be very happy for her friend, who finally seems really happy again with Ben by her side. To support her BFF, Kim posts a photo of the dream couple on the red carpet. Under it she writes: “Long live Bennifer.”

First appearance for two

The joint appearance of the singer and the actor in Venice leaves no doubt how happy they are. They have been meeting again since March, but so far they have not really made the relationship public. With such pictures, however, this is no longer necessary!


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
