Julia Roberts’ husband publishes rare family photo

Tuesday, September 14, 2021
By Sonia Gupta
Little is known about the personal life of Julia Roberts and her family. Now husband Danny Moder has shared a rare photo that shows the whole family.

Photo series with 25 pictures

There are only a few private recordings showing Julia Roberts and her family. Now her husband Danny Moder has published one of these on his Instagram profile. The snapshot shows the Hollywood actress, the cameraman himself and their three children, Henry, Hazel and Phinnaeus.




The picture is a selfie that was taken on Mother’s Day. Danny Moder comments: “That beautiful mom in the middle. We love you so much.” The post is very popular with the fans. The photo was liked 4,000 times within a day and commented on dozens of times.

“So cute. You are a perfect family,” writes a user. Another follower says: “A great photo of you all.” “A beautiful picture and so natural,” was another comment. Julia Roberts and Danny Moder met in 2000 on the set of the film “The Mexican”. At that time, however, Moder was still married. The two finally said yes on July 4, 2002.


