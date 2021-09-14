Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington: Why their new Netflix movie is already a hype

The drama “Leave the World Behind” continues the focus of the streaming service Netflix on in-house productions. The company is also paying a lot for that: As the US trade journal “Variety” reports, Hollywood greats Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington were able to be engaged as main characters. The leading actor team is said to have negotiated fee deals for their participation. However, details have not yet been given. (Also read: This action blockbuster is the most successful film on Netflix)

“Leave the World Behind”: family drama based on a novel

The film “Leave the World Behind” is based on the novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam, which will be released in October 2020. It is about two unknown families who have to spend a weekend together – which goes wrong, however. In the film, Roberts takes on the role of the mother of the family that rents the house, Washington plays the homeowner.









As “Deadline” reports, there should have been a real contest for film rights. A total of ten offers were in the room, including from Apple and MGM. “Leave the World Behind” is currently being directed by Sam Esmail, whose work is known from series such as “Homecoming” (on which he already worked with Julia Roberts) and “Mr. Robot”.

Not the first collaboration between Roberts and Washington

For Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington “Leave the World Behind” is not their first collaboration. The two Hollywood stars could already be seen together in 1993 in “The Pelican Brief” (German film title: “The Files”) – a thriller based on a novel by John Grisham. Back then, the film grossed an incredible 100 million dollars (almost 87 million euros) in the United States alone. Netflix now apparently wants to build on this.

Netflix relies on in-house productions

Netflix recently attracted attention with another in-house production: “The Gray Man” will soon be the most expensive Netflix film of all time. The action spectacle is said to cost more than $ 200 million (equivalent to about 174.7 million euros). STARRING: Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.