Is it really the Hollywood star or just a double?

A picture gives room for discussion

Imagine Hollywood star Tom Cruise (59) ends up at YOUR restaurant for dinner. It goes without saying that we are proud to receive such a distinguished visitor. A restaurant in Birmingham in England had now posted a picture on Instagram and thanked actor Tom Cruise for his visit. But fans are not sure whether the photo is really their idol or a Tom Cruise double. Is it him or is it not? Just judge yourself in the video.

“This is not my Tom Cruise!”

“It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Tom Cruise to Asha’s Birmingham last night,” the restaurant wrote on Instagram. Tom ate the famous Chicken Tikka Masala and even ordered it again. “The biggest compliment,” said the restaurant. “We’re very proud to have Tom Cruise on an ever-growing list of celebrities like The Rolling Stones and Ed Sheeran.”







But under this post, fans are not at all sure whether it is really the “real” Tom: “This is not my Tom Cruise!”, Some write and like the comment. Another follower writes: “He’s a good lookalike. But unfortunately he’s not himself.” Rumor has it that this could be a double for the 59-year-old.