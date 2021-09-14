His wife drives him

The 53-year-old portrays the jeweler Howard Ratner in the upcoming crime thriller and has admitted that he was “afraid” to take on the role. Understandable, since Sandler’s terrain is mainly that of funny comedies. However, his wife Jackie persuaded him to take up this challenge and take on the role. On ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, the ’50 First Dates’ star shared his doubts and pays tribute to his wife: “I was afraid [den Film] and then I asked Jackie to read it. We do this together and she gives me strength and courage to get involved with this stuff. “







