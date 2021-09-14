His wife drives him

RTL>feeds>
December 16, 2019 – 2:30 p.m. clock
Adam Sandler’s wife gave him the “strength and courage” to play the role of a gambling addict on Uncut Gems.
The 53-year-old portrays the jeweler Howard Ratner in the upcoming crime thriller and has admitted that he was “afraid” to take on the role. Understandable, since Sandler’s terrain is mainly that of funny comedies. However, his wife Jackie persuaded him to take up this challenge and take on the role. On ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, the ’50 First Dates’ star shared his doubts and pays tribute to his wife: “I was afraid [den Film] and then I asked Jackie to read it. We do this together and she gives me strength and courage to get involved with this stuff. “
His performance in the crime thriller is currently being celebrated by critics – even the prospect of an Academy Award cannot be ignored. However, he did admit that entering the race for the same price as another Adam can get nasty at award ceremonies. Something like Adam Driver for the drama ‘Marriage Story’ and Adam Sandler for ‘Uncut Gems’. He remembered the events at the Gotham Awards earlier this month and said, “I heard, ‘And the winner is,’ and I didn’t move, I didn’t mean to fall for it, and then I heard, ‘Driver’ and just thought, ‘Well done!’ “
BANG Showbiz
