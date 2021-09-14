“Guardians of the Galaxy 3” star wants to continue in the MCU – although a Marvel colleague quits · KINO.de

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” heralds the end of an era for the actors. However, a star would like to continue impersonating their role even after the trilogy is completed.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

With “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”, the eponymous heroes’ association will celebrate its comeback on the big screen in May 2023. After that, the journey of Star Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Co. should come to an end. However, a Marvel star is so attached to his character that he wants to continue to impersonate it after the Guardians’ last appearance.

At least that’s what Nebula actress Karren Gillan says. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she explained her obsession with the luphomoid warrior she portrayed and why she does not want to give up the role yet:

“I love my character so much. I’m almost obsessed with her. I really enjoy embodying someone who is really far from the real me. But her story is very close to my heart, with everything she’s been through with Thanos. So I would like to continue this character’s journey. I don’t know what that would be like without James or Dave, but I love playing them. So I’m not eager to give up the role. “







Lots of potential for more Nebula stories in the MCU

How the Marvel stars will continue after “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” remains unclear at times. Apart from Dave Bautista, who has already confirmed his exit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it remains to be seen how the fate of the rest of the Guardians will unfold.

In any case, with the events from “Avengers: Endgame” there is an opportunity to continue Nebula’s story. Because together with Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Nebula is the only member of the Guardians that Thanos (Josh Brolin) Schnipser has survived.

In the leap in time initiated by this, in which she fought alongside the remaining Avengers, there are enough scenarios that Marvel could tell on the big screen as well as on the home screens.

Before Karren Gillan can be seen again as Nebula in the cinemas, you can see the actress in the unscrupulous action thriller “Gunpowder Milkshake”, which is available from December 2, 2021 on Netflix.

