Tuesday, September 14, 2021
HomeNews"For me she is the German Meryl Streep"
News

“For me she is the German Meryl Streep”

By Vimal Kumar
0
59




Martina Gedeck turns 60: “For me she is the German Meryl Streep”

IMAGO / Bavarian State Chancellery

09/14/2021 5:19 pm

Martina Gedeck has already received many honors for her acting performance, such as the German Film Prize or the Adolf Grimme Prize. Another one joined us in April. Today she turns 60.

This year it was different at the Bavarian Film Awards – due to the pandemic, no big gala in Munich. But Martina Gedeck still received the honorary award. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) presented the actress with the trophy in Berlin at the end of April.

“Martina Gedeck shows a fascinating versatility in her roles. For me she is the German Meryl Streep, ”said Markus Söder according to the announcement. Gedeck is passionate about her job and is well known far beyond the borders of Germany. Today she turns 60.


Previous articleBitcoin: The rebound is underway – these brands are important now
Next articleKylie Jenner: curve madness! THIS monokini is way too small
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv