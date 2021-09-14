Martina Gedeck turns 60: “For me she is the German Meryl Streep”

09/14/2021 5:19 pm

Martina Gedeck has already received many honors for her acting performance, such as the German Film Prize or the Adolf Grimme Prize. Another one joined us in April. Today she turns 60.

This year it was different at the Bavarian Film Awards – due to the pandemic, no big gala in Munich. But Martina Gedeck still received the honorary award. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) presented the actress with the trophy in Berlin at the end of April.

“Martina Gedeck shows a fascinating versatility in her roles. For me she is the German Meryl Streep, ”said Markus Söder according to the announcement. Gedeck is passionate about her job and is well known far beyond the borders of Germany. Today she turns 60.

Martina Gedeck has been making films since 1988

Gedeck was born on September 14, 1961 in Munich, grew up in Landshut and now lives in Berlin. In 1986 she made her first film (“In the cold of the sun”. Her works include “Bella Martha”, “The Baader Meinhof Complex”, “Terror – Your Judgment” or “Tannbach – Fate of a Village”. Also in the Oscar-winning one She played in the Stasi drama “The Lives of Others” by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck.









Martina Gedeck lived with actor Ulrich Wildgruber from 1991 – until his death in 1999. Since 2005 she has been with the Swiss director Markus Imboden, with whom she also made several films. In 2019 she confessed in the “Spiegel” that both had been married “for a while”.

Martina Gedeck: Your 10 greatest highlights

1989: Schulz & Schulz (TV five-part series)

1994: The man in motion

1995: The Pig – A German Career (three-part TV series)

1997: Rossini – or the murderous question of who slept with whom

1997: Single Bells

2006: The Lives of Others

2012: the wall

2015: Tannbach – Fate of a Village (TV series)

2015: I’ll be gone then

2019: And who takes the dog?

(dpa / KT)