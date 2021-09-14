Eva Mendes + Ryan Gosling: They’re expanding their family

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have two daughters together. Now they have added a new member to their small family – which the children are sure to be particularly happy about

Hollywood power couple Eva Mendes, 45, and Ryan Gosling, 38, have expanded their family. The two actors have two daughters: Esmeralda Amada Gosling, 4, and Amada Lee Gosling, 3. The two girls should be very happy about the newest member of the family. Because with the puppy Lucho, the two get a new playmate.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling adopt a dog



Actually, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are very private when it comes to their family life. The two have been a couple since 2011 – and since then they have been very reluctant to provide information from private life. The more surprising is the fact that Eva Mendes has now posted a photo of herself with the hairy new family member on Instagram. She did it not entirely without an ulterior motive. Mendes wants to use it to promote the adoption of animals.









Lucho the puppy as a new playmate for the children



In the photo that Eva Mendes shows with dog Lucho on the beach during sunset, she is wearing a flannel shirt and a floral dress. “We adopted him from this great agency called Friends for Life Rescue Network,” Mendes writes. And calls for adopting more animals from homes. “So many little guys are looking for a new home. Those who can’t adopt may donate some money. That also helps to get the dogs off the streets and from homes that kill animals,” she continues.

