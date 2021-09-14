Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling: Secret wedding

Eva Mendes, 45, and Ryan Gosling, 38, got married – that’s what confidants of the couple say. Now the actress has also revealed a clear detail.

Secret wedding? Eva Mendes exposes this detail

Did you finally dare? Has been about one for months wedding speculated between Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes. Now the Hollywood dream couple has apparently actually taken it seriously.

When the actress recently posted a photo with her dog on Instagram Lucho published, everyone just paid attention to the cute face of the cute fur nose. A small but fine detail, on the other hand, is much more exciting. Eva Mendes actually wears one on her left ring finger Gold ring.

From her circle of friends it is now said that Ryan Gosling and the 45-year-old secretly married. the Ceremony is supposed to be in Mexico have taken place, as the “Star” reports.

Her wedding dress was a feast for the eyes

This rumor has actually been around for a long time. Accordingly, the actor has his girlfriend on her birthday Marriage proposal made.









Eva entered ivory colored dress, that reached just below the ankles and carried a bouquet of flowers from her own garden. It was so romantic

reports the anonymous source. So far, the 38-year-old and his partner have left the speculations uncommented, as always. They are considered one of the most withdrawn Hollywood couples who never speak publicly about their relationship. Joint appearances on the red carpet or couple pics on Instagram? Nothing. Did Eva Mendes still want to give her attentive fans a hidden sign with the gold ring? Quite possible.

The love story of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

Since filming “The Place Beyond the Pines” together in 2011, the two Hollywood stars have been a real dream couple. With the daughters Esmeralda and Amada they crowned their love, only the marriage certificate was missing for years to perfect happiness. But Ryan Gosling and the screen beauty have now made up for this little oversight.

