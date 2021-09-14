Emergency Room Reunion: George Clooney meets his old colleagues – entertainment

It was a long time ago: the “Emergency Room” hospital series started in the mid-1990s – with George Clooney (3rd from left) among others Photo: imago images / Everett Collection





The big “Emergency Room” reunion will take place on April 22nd. Not only did the pager of today’s world star George Clooney ring out for this.

Not only the “Friends” can reunion: The hospital staff of the fictional County General Hospital will also meet in a large “Emergency Room” reunion on April 22, 2021 via video switch and chat about the long-running series (1994-2009). According to a report by the US site “Entertainment Weekly”, everyone who had rank and name in the course of the 15th seasons is there – including the later world star George Clooney (59), who in the first six seasons as a pediatrician Doug Ross and for whom the hospital series marked the beginning of his career.

With Anthony Edwards (58) alias Dr. Mark Greene, Noah Wyle (49) aka Dr. John T. Carter and Julianna Margulies alias nurse Carol Hathaway (54) will be other stars of the first hour at the reunion. Just like Gloria Reuben (56), who played the HIV-positive doctor Jeanie Boulet for six seasons in “ER”.









Meeting for “Earth Day”

Reuben is one of the driving forces behind the reunion, which will take place in the live streaming web series “Stars in the House” by Seth Rudetsky (54) and his husband James Wesley. The background to the reunion is “Earth Day” (“Earth Day”) on April 22nd. The star-studded campaign aims to raise money for the Waterkeeper Alliance. The organization has made it its business to fight against water pollution around the globe. Reuben is the president of this non-profit association.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be reunited with my ‘ER’ family for a cause that is so close to my heart. And I am grateful to Seth and James for allowing us to use their great platform to do so.” , quoted “Entertainment Weekly” Reuben.







Even more “ER” stars are there

The reunion can be seen in this country live on the night of April 22nd to 23rd, including on the “Stars in the House” YouTube channel. In addition to Clooney, Wyle and Edwards, there will be a reunion with numerous other favorites, including: Laura Innes (63, Dr. Kerry Weaver), Alex Kingston (58, Dr. Elizabeth Corday), Goran Visnjic (48, Dr. Luka Kovac ), Paul McCrane (60, Dr. Robert Romano) and Ming-Na Wen (57, Dr. Jing-Mei Chen), to name a few.