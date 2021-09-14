Crypto market report: These are the current prices of Bitcoin & Co. | news

Tuesday, September 14, 2021
By Hasan Sheikh
The price of Bitcoin rose to $ 45,976.99 today, compared to $ 45,005.03 the previous day.

The Bitcoin Cash price rose to $ 623.56. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth 617.01 US dollars.

The Ethereum course is stronger compared to the previous day. One Ethereum is currently worth $ 3,335.01. The price was yesterday at $ 3,290.49.




The Litecoin course is cheaper compared to the previous day to 179.56 US dollars. There was still $ 179.64 on the price board.

The Ripple price has risen. At noon, Ripple climbed to $ 1.078 after trading at $ 1.070 the day before.

The Cardano rate decreased to $ 2.402. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 2.414.

The Monero price was trading at $ 258.08 on Tuesday. The Monero rate slipped below the previous day’s level of 262.90 US dollars.

The IOTA course is presented with a green sign compared to the previous day. Most recently, the IOTA stood at $ 1.405.

The Verge course has not moved from the previous day. Currently, a Verge is worth $ 0.0235. The price stood at $ 0.0230 yesterday.

The Stellar price traded at $ 0.3208 on Tuesday. The day before, the Stellar was worth $ 0.3200. With this, the stellar continues its sideways movement.

The NEM course runs sideways at 0.1802 US dollars compared to the previous day’s level.

The Dash price rose to $ 200.67. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 197.20.

The NEO price rose to 50.53 US dollars today, while it was traded at 48.59 dollars the previous day.

Finanzen.net editorial team

Image sources: r.classen / Shutterstock.com


