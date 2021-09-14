Criticism of Kim Kardashian’s outfit at the 2021 Met Gala

D.he “Met Gala” in New York this year was not just an occasion for designers to present elaborate robes to famous people. Some stars used the stage again to take a political stance. The motto this time was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, so a motto that could offer plenty of historical material to do that.

The New York politicians Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Carolyn Maloney wore political slogans on their robes: On Ocasio-Cortez’s white dress, “Tax the Rich” was denounced in red, Maloney’s train called for “Equal Rights for Women” , Equality for women. And there were unmistakable statements from the entertainment industry as well: Model and actress Cara Delevingne was armed with a white breastplate with “Peg The Patriarchy” on it. And the light blue suit of the Canadian actor Dan Levy represented a stylized map of the world on which two men embracing kissing.

Covered from head to toe

But not all statement outfits were that clear. Reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian in particular caught the eye: between all the bright, shiny colors, she was wrapped in a tight black Balenciaga body suit, designed by Demna Gvasalia, who accompanied her on the carpet. Neither her hands nor her face could be seen, a long train pulled her behind her. Only her iconic silhouette with the very narrow waist suggested that it was really her.



Kim Kardashian and designer Demna Gvasalia at the 2021 Met Gala.

Image: dpa



Is Kardashian rejecting the common, colorful palette of colors that female stars have to adhere to for such events in order to attract attention? Or is a woman here refusing to look at her capital: a body whose years of marketing brought her the wealth and status for which she is invited to the most exclusive New York gala every year? The outfit offers space for interpretation.

However, it also evokes bad associations: a few days ago, on the anniversary of September 11, 2001, the Taliban orchestrated a protest by women at Kabul University. The women wore deep black burqas and frocks that hung over their faces. Of course, Kardashian’s outfit is not a burqa. Nevertheless, it is bitter when pictures of 300 veiled women in Afghanistan whose future is sealed are shared. And now that of a woman in America who has decided to completely cover herself up for a nice evening – to get noticed. No matter how it was meant: It seems forgotten at the moment.







