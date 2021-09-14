Tuesday, September 14, 2021
HomeNewsCrisp! Mark Wahlberg shows muscles and bare bum
News

Crisp! Mark Wahlberg shows muscles and bare bum

By Vimal Kumar
0
41




Mark Wahlberg (49) shows his crisp downside! As a rule, the actor is not stingy with his charms and likes to present his well-toned body. The former rapper’s defined six-pack is particularly impressive. But whether the Hollywood star had also planned this speed camera? Mark now not only lifted his steel-hard abdominal muscles – but accidentally also his bare bottom!

On his Instagram-Profile, the 49-year-old published a video a few days ago that shows him training in the gym. In the clip, the father of five actually just wanted to proudly show his followers his underwear by pulling his shirt up and his pants down – but put it mark accidentally freeing his bare bottom, including buttocks! The fans were very enthusiastic: “I couldn’t get a good look … Could you pull your pants down a little further?” Joked a follower.

Toils for his muscular body mark but also hard-working in the gym: As the “Ted” star himself revealed on the net, he trains twice a day. In addition, there is a strict, super healthy diet – it also stands mark at 2:30 a.m. and goes to bed at 7:30 p.m.




Mark Wahlberg, December 2019
Mark Wahlberg in the gym
Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg in June 2015


Previous article265 percent rally shortly after Binance listed
Next articleJennifer Aniston wants a non-celebrity man – Boulevard
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv