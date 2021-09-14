Co-creator and actor Ben Best dies at 46

Ben Best, who co-created the popular HBO comedy Eastbound & Down with Danny McBride and Jody Hill and also starred as Clegg, is dead. The writer and actor died at the young age of only 46.

Sad news for fans of Eastbound & Down: Ben Best, who made up a third of the series creators trio and also played the recurring supporting role Clegg in season one, has died at the age of 46. His demise was confirmed by the production company Rough House Pictures. The cause of death remains secret for the time being.

“With a heavy heart we say goodbye to our good buddy Ben Best. We lost him the day before his 47th birthday“, Writes the label via Instagram. “One hell of a friend and a creative force. He inspired us and made us laugh. Charming and hilarious. Gone way too early. We love and miss you.“









Best created Eastbound & Down, which aired four seasons on HBO from 2009 to 2013, with lead actor Danny McBride and fellow writer Jody Hill. Best’s character Clegg was an old friend of the protagonist Kenny Powers (McBride), who was once a professional baseball himself.

The trio Best, McBride and Hill brought the cult comedy “The Foot Fist Way” conditions. Best also wrote the Stoner strip in 2011 “Your Highness – swords, joints and hot brides“With McBride, James Franco and Natalie Portman.

As a performer, Best had small appearances in films such as “Love Vegas“,”The almost forgotten world“,”Shopping-Center King – My law applies here” and “Superbad“. Seth Rogen, the star of the latter film, mourned the deceased via Twitter: “I am honored to have the opportunity to work with him. And even more that I could hang out with him and just be in his company.“

Rogen asks his fans to take a look at “The Foot Fist Way“To throw and get into bests”genius“To sunbathe …