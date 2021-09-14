Bitcoin: The best indicator for the BTC is …

… the weighted moving average (WMA) Moving averages visualize the average price of a financial instrument over a certain period of time. However, there are several different types of moving moving averages. They typically differ in that different data points are weighted or given meaning. A weighted moving average (WMA) is similar to the simple moving average (SMA), except that the WMA gives more importance to the more recent data points. A multiplier is assigned to each point within the period (largest multiplier for the most recent data point and then in descending order), which changes the weight or meaning of the respective data point. Then, just like with the SMA, the oldest data point is discarded as soon as a new data point is added at the beginning. In the video I also talk about El Salvador and the FCA and what happened yesterday on the crypto market (,, and Co).

