Beef between Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez? Video causes a stir

Billie Eilish during the MTV Video Music Awards

14.09.2021 10:00 p.m.

Oops, what was going on? During the MTV Video Music Awards in New York, singer Billie Eilish seems visibly unimpressed by fellow artist Jennifer Lopez.

Latina Jennifer Lopez (49) was the eye-catcher of the evening at the Barclays Center. In an ultra short glitter skirt with cut outs on the sides and a matching top, she enchanted the audience. But not everyone was enthusiastic, as it turned out later.

Billie didn’t change her face

When Jennifer Lopez took the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday to thunderous applause to hand over the award for the best song of the year to newcomer Olivia Rodrigo (18), the audience couldn’t stop at all. The crowd went wild, screamed and even stood up for the “Jenny from the Block” star. All but one very specific person: Billie Eilish (19) did not move a face during the spectacle, as a video shows in retrospect.

The camera panned through the crowd – until it got stuck with the apparently bored blonde.

Thick air?

Eilish seemed visibly unimpressed, did not get up like everyone else, but sat unimpressed in her chair. Her expression was hypothermic, the artist couldn’t even force herself to smile at the sight of Lopez. But what’s going on with the two megastars?









It almost seemed as if the air between the power women was pretty thick. Because while there were plenty of standing ovations for the actress, the “Bad Guy” interpreter looked almost annoyed. Does the newcomer really have a problem with J.Lo or she was just in a bad mood that evening? So far unknown.

They already met in person

Of course, the 19-year-old’s reaction did not go unnoticed, the clip quickly made the rounds on the internet. A user tweeted angrily: “I feel the same way every time I see J.Lo, hear her name or her voice!” With this, the fans confirmed Billie’s bored behavior. But is the Englishwoman really not a fan of the “On The Floor” interpreter? Finally, the two singers met in March 2020, even took a photo together, which showed the two women closely embraced on Instagram.

Two prizes for Billie

Although neither Lopez nor Eilish have commented on the video so far, the unusual reaction could probably be attributed to the excitement of the “Happier Than Ever” musician. After all, it was nominated for several awards on the big evening of the MTV Video Music Awards. In the end, Billie even won two prizes.