Ukraine Adopts New Law Legalizing Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies

More and more governments are recognizing the strength of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Ukraine is the next country to join the growing list of countries legalizing cryptocurrencies. Just this week, El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. Two weeks ago, Cuba passed a law on the recognition and regulation of cryptocurrencies, justifying this with “socio-economic interests”. Panama is also working on new regulations for cryptocurrencies.

In an almost unanimous vote, the parliament of Ukraine passed a law to legalize cryptocurrencies. At the beginning of last month there were reports of a new draft law in connection with cryptocurrencies that would allow payments in Bitcoin & Co. According to a local report, the law has been prepared for second reading in parliament.

However, on Wednesday the Ukrainian parliament approved the “On Virtual Assets” bill. This is the first time that cryptocurrencies are legally recognized. The law will come into effect after lawmakers approve changes to the country’s tax code on the taxation of cryptocurrency transactions. However, the Ukrainian legislature has yet to vote on these changes.

This news comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the Payment Services Act, another law related to digital currencies. The law officially allows the Central Bank of Ukraine to issue a central bank digital currency, the digital hryvnia.

What the law says

In contrast to El Salvador’s move to introduce Bitcoin as legal tender, the Ukrainian crypto law clearly states that cryptocurrencies are not legal tender. However, it is an indication that the country is getting more into Bitcoin.

The new law recognizes virtual assets as both secured and unsecured intangibles. However, cryptocurrencies are not accepted as legal payment and exchanges for other goods or services will not be allowed for the time being.

“Ukrainians will also be able to declare their income in virtual assets,” said Anastasia Bratko from the Ministry of Digital Transformation. She added that the law “guarantees the judicial protection of the rights of the owners of virtual assets”.







The law requires that the term “virtual financial assets” be issued by registered entities. Crypto market participants will be able to independently determine the value of virtual assets, open bank accounts to process transactions, and seek judicial protection for related rights. Service providers are required to adhere to the country’s money laundering regulations and prevent attempts to finance terrorism through their platforms, just like traditional financial institutions.

History of cryptocurrency in Ukraine

The laws for cryptocurrencies in Ukraine used to be a bit gray. Bitcoin trading was not illegal in the country even before the legislation. However, there were no laws on it. Locals were allowed to buy and exchange virtual currencies, but companies and exchanges that traded in cryptocurrencies were often under close scrutiny by law enforcement agencies.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation was founded two years ago. It became very active in the field of cryptocurrencies. It partnered with Binance to work together on new crypto rules. The government’s online portal reported that the Ministry of Digital Transformation has partnered with the Currency.com crypto exchange, a Belarusian service that is said to be the first regulated exchange in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region to sell cryptocurrencies, Fiat and tokenized assets supported.

The Ukrainian authorities have also taken a combative stance against illegal crypto activities. In August, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) blocked a network of “secret cryptocurrency exchanges” that were operating in the capital, Kiev. The SBU claimed that these exchanges facilitated money laundering and ensured the anonymity of transactions.

Current authorities have maintained a positive stance on the country’s growing crypto industry. The country plans to open the cryptocurrency market to businesses and investors by 2022, the Kyiv Post reports.

During an official state visit to the US last month, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky urged top investors and venture capital funds to actively work with Ukraine. He cited the burgeoning “legal, innovative virtual asset market” in Ukraine as a selling point for investment. Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov also said the country is modernizing its payments market so that its national bank will be able to issue digital currencies.