Tom Cruise is back with a classic · KINO.de

Director Christopher McQuarrie has revealed the very first picture from the upcoming “Mission Impossible 7” on Instagram.

A Mission Impossible movie wouldn’t be if lead actor and producer Tom Cruise didn’t do two very specific things: dangle from something and run. The latter can be confirmed herewith, because director Christopher McQuarrie has revealed the first official picture from the upcoming seventh part of the agent series via Instagram:

Unfortunately, there isn’t really much to see. The silhouette of Mister Tom Cruise is unmistakable. It is not clear whether he is running away from an explosion, a poison gas attack or chasing someone. But the fact that the now 58-year-old is once again proving his running strength is a good sign for fans of the long-lived and successful “Mission: Impossible” series.

You can stream the last part so far, “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” via Amazon

Lately the news from the “M: I” set was not that good. First the Hollywood star’s freak went viral, in which he crushed two employees on the London set, then it was recently announced that the plans to shoot “Mission: Impossible 7” and “Mission: Impossible 8” one after the other had been discarded. Because Paramount Pictures needs Cruise for the promotional tour for “Top Gun: Maverick” (German cinema release on July 8, 2021). The break in filming between the films will therefore be longer than originally planned.

In addition, Cruise wants to venture a first flight into space together with director Doug Liman in October 2021 for his planned space film. This trip could cause further delays in “Mission: Impossible 8”.

Numerous familiar faces in “Mission: Impossible 7”

The “Mission: Impossible” series was initially known for not having any recurring characters other than Cruise and Ving Rhames. That only changed from “Mission: Impossible – Phantom Protocol”. In “Mission: Impossible 7”, in addition to Cruise as Ethan Hunt, Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benjamin Dunn and Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis and Angela Bassett as Erika Sloane will return. Henry Czerny will also be there again as Eugene Kittridge.

But there will also be new faces. The MCU stars Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell will celebrate their “M: I” debut. The German theatrical release for “Mission: Impossible 7” is for the November 18, 2021 scheduled during “Mission: Impossible 8” on November 3, 2022 should follow.

