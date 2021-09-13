These films are running today: “Twilight” with Richard Gere

Are you looking for movie recommendations for today, Monday? We have put together the best films from the TV program for you. Whether an adventure film, an action film, a crime series or award-winning feature films with stars like Richard Gere, John Nettles or Harrison Ford: Here you will find an overview of the really worthwhile films today.

Demanding drama: “Twilight” with Richard Gere and Laura Linney (8:15 pm on Arte)

Background: What was true of director Gregory Hoblit was also true of Edward Norton: “Twilight” was their feature film debut. Norton was selected from approximately 2,100 applicants for the role of Aaron Stampler. The young actor, who was still completely unknown at the time, had the idea of ​​making his character stutter, which was convincing during the casting and was eventually also taken on during the shoot. The search for the right “Aaron Stampler” was so laborious and took so long that leading actor number two – Richard Gere – almost dropped out and left the project.

This Gregory Hoblit drama stars Richard Gere as Martin Vail, Laura Linney as Janet Venable, Edward Norton as Aaron, John Mahoney as John Shaughnessy, Alfre Woodard as Judge Miriam Shoat and Frances McDormand as Dr. Molly Arrington promises demanding action and overwhelming tension for 125 minutes.

claim: ⭐ tension: ⭐⭐⭐

Humorous adventure film: “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” with Harrison Ford and Kate Capshaw (8:15 pm on Kabel 1)

In the Himalayas, villagers ask the good-hearted Indiana Jones to bring their kidnapped children back.

This Steven Spielberg adventure film starring Harrison Ford as Dr. Henry ‘Indiana’ Jones, Kate Capshaw as Wilhelmina ‘Willie’ Scott, Amrish Puri as Mola Ram, Roshan Seth as Chattar Lal, Prime Minister of the Maharajah, Jonathan Ke Quan as Shorty and Philip Stone as Captain Blumburtt promises 160 minutes of delicious humor, rousing Action and excitement.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ humor: ⭐⭐









Crime series: “Inspector Barnaby” with John Nettles and Jason Hughes (8:15 pm on ZDFneo)

“Climbing plant” is what the residents of Midsomer call the burglar who gives them sleepless nights. Barnaby’s boss, Richard Lovell, is also among the victims and puts pressure on them. But Barnaby has to solve the murder of the scandal journalist David Roper. He was found suffocated with a pillow after a party. Shortly afterwards, another guest of the party is shot with his own rifle while partridge hunt. Certain traces point to the burglar. But Barnaby is skeptical. Ironically, his boss Lovell gives an important hint in the course of his energetic warnings.

This Renny Rye crime series starring John Nettles as Inspector Barnaby, Jason Hughes as Sergeant Ben Jones, Jane Wymark as Joyce Barnaby, Barry Jackson as Dr. George Bullard, Jenny Agutter as Isabell Chettham and Rik Mayall as David Roper promises 95 minutes of entertainment.

Romantic crime series: “Wolfsland” with Yvonne Catterfeld and Götz Schubert (10:10 pm on MDR)

Feature film Germany 2020 +++ Since she helped him arrest his archenemy Goran Tonka, “Butsch” has felt responsible for Sandra. Now her roommate is found dead. Killed in a deep cauldron of the old Görlitz yeast factory. +++ With Götz Schubert, Yvonne Catterfeld, Tijan Marei, Alexander Finkerwirth and others | Director: Till Franzen.

This crime series by Till Franzen with Yvonne Catterfeld as Viola Delbrück, Götz Schubert as Burkhard “Butsch” Schulz, Jan Dose as Jakob Böhme, Stephan Grossmann as Mr. Grimm, Tijan Marei as Sandra and Alexander Finkenwirth as Nico Klockzien promises loving romance and for 85 minutes overwhelming tension.

tension: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐

Exciting action film: “The Equalizer 2” with Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal (10:15 pm on ZDF)

The ex-CIA agent Robert McCall now works for a driver service in Boston. When he learns that his former boss Susan Plummer has been murdered in Brussels, he comes back on the scene. This was most recently engaged in a woman murder. The victim’s husband, also an agent, has been wrongly convicted of the crime. McCall contacts Susan’s colleague Dave York. During his investigation, however, McCall comes across corrupt structures in the secret service.

This action film by Antoine Fuqua with Denzel Washington as Robert McCall, Pedro Pascal as Dave York, Bill Pullman as Brian Plummer, Melissa Leo as Susan Plummer, Sakina Jaffrey as Fatima and Jonathan Scarfe as Resnick promises 110 minutes of rousing action, heartwarming romance and exciting Tension.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐

Action-packed SciFi action film: “Cowboys & Aliens” with Daniel Craig and Harrison Ford (10:55 pm on Kabel 1)

Arizona in 1873: One day unknown objects in flight appear over the small town of Absolution and attack. The inhabitants succeed in chasing them away, but only after the aliens have already kidnapped some of them. The next day, the remaining inhabitants go in search of the abductees and learn what plan the aliens are pursuing.

This sci-fi action film by Jon Favreau, starring Daniel Craig as Jake Lonergan, Harrison Ford as Colonel Woodrow Dolarhyde, Olivia Wilde as Ella Swenson, Sam Rockwell as Doc, Keith Carradine as Sheriff John Taggart and Noah Ringer as Emmett Taggart, promises 145 minutes of thrilling action and exciting tension.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐

TV program data from the FUNKE media group was used to create this article.

