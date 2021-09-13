Sylvester Stallone secures the next star for the action film · KINO.de

The next “Expendables” movie is slowly taking shape and now Sylvester Stallone has got another big Hollywood star on board.

The “The Expendables” series is back. Nothing is officially known about the plot of “The Expendables 4“Known, but at least the production should start in October and some well-known actors will play again in the action franchise. In addition to the usual returnees like Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and Jason Statham, this time the new stars Megan Fox (“Transformers”), Curtis Jackson / 50 Cent (“Escape Plan 2: Hades”) and Tony Jaa (“Ong-Bak”) mix ) with.

Fancy “The Expendables 3”? See the action bang here on Amazon Prime Video

The next “The Expendables” film will again be cast accordingly, and now another big Hollywood star will join this illustrious group. We’re talking about none other than Andy Garcia. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will attend the production of the action film in October.

Andy Garcia in “Ocean’s 13” / © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Most of you know Garcia from earlier gangster films like “The Untouchables” and “The Godfather III”. In addition, the actor played in the “Ocean’s” trilogy, which began with “Ocean’s Eleven” and is also top-class. Garcia is known for playing bad guys, which is why the question arises as to whether the actor will also slip into the role of the antagonist for “The Expendables 4”.









Which action characters do you think are the deadliest? Find out in our Video:

Dune: Interview with the stars

Will “The Expendables 4” be more of a spin-off?

It’s been seven years since “The Expendables 3” was released, but after the break, the franchise is finally returning. However, the next film should be more of a spin-off, as Sylvester Stallone himself announced in an Instagram post. According to the action star, the temporary working title should be “Christmas Story”. What does that mean?

The working title could suggest that “The Expendables” character Lee Christmas is the focus of the film. Lee Christmas was portrayed by Jason Statham, who previously appeared in all three parts of the series. There were already rumors of a spin-off about Statham’s character and now the speculations could prove to be true.

What kind of “The Expendables” film will come our way remains uncertain, but with great certainty we can count on action-packed scenes and numerous stars again.

Do you know your way around the action genre? Test your knowledge in our ultimate quiz:

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook.