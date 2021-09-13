Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: love crisis!

Have Shawn Mendes, 22, and Camila Cabello, 23, split up? The musician duo is said to have taken a break from the relationship, as an insider now reveals.

Separation with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello?

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been going through life together for over a year. Until now! As an insider reveals to the American “InTouch”, the couple should go their separate ways from now on.

There was actually a plan for Camila to go back to Los Angeles with him, but they decided that she would need a break from each other.







Allegedly, the “Señorita” interpreters put their relationship on hold for the time being. Above all, the current health crisis and the associated permanent quarantine have given the former lovebirds to create.

Cryptic Instagram photo stirs the rumor mill

Is there really anything to the speculation? The 23-year-old posted the last couple photo together in May.

The latest Instagram post from Camila is fueling the rumor mill. “Everyone is waging a secret battle that nobody knows about “, writes the 23-year-old and stresses the importance of being understanding and careful when dealing with people.

Fans suspect that it could be because of the separation from Shawn Mendes.