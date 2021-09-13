MTV Video Music Awards 2021: These are the winners: inside

Yesterday they did MTV Video Music Awards 202 1 took place

The MTV Video Music Awards, or VMAs for short, have been the most important awards for music videos in the USA for many years. After the ceremony took place digitally last year, this time, for the 40th anniversary of the event, it was live again: the musician Doja Cat, herself the winner in the “Best Collaboration” category, hosted the evening from Brooklyn. In 2021, Justin Bieber was the artist with the most nominations, with a chance of seven trophies. In fact, the pop star won the Artist of the Year award.

A big winner is the newcomer Olivia Rodrigo. It won in three categories: best: r new: r artist: in, best push performance of the year and song of the year. Rodrigo also performed her song “good 4 u”. Check out the performance at the top of our site.

The rapper Lil Nas X was also able to clear away. He has also received a total of three awards, including the one for Video of the Year. Megan Thee Stallion went out empty-handed, although the rapper was nominated in six categories.

Video of the year

Nominated:

Cardi B: “WAP” [ft. Megan Thee Stallion]

DJ Khaled / Drake: “Pop Star” (Starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat: “Kiss Me More” [ft. SZA]

Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

The Weeknd: “Save Your Tears”

Winner:

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

Artist: in of the year

Nominated:

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Winner:

Justin Bieber

Song of the year

Nominated:

24kGoldn: “Mood” [ft. Iann Dior]

BTS: “Dynamite”

Cardi B: “WAP” [ft. Megan Thee Stallion]

Dua Lipa: “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License”

Bruno Mars / Anderson .Paak / Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”

Winner:

Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License”

Best: r new: r artist: in

Nominated:

24k gold

Giveon

The Kid Laroi

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

Winner:

Olivia Rodrigo

Group of the year

Nominated:

Blackpink

BTS

CNCO

Foo fighters

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Bruno Mars / Anderson .Paak / Silk Sonic

Twenty One Pilots

Winner:

BTS

Push performance of the year

Nominated:

September 2020: Wallows – “Are You Bored Yet?”

October 2020: Ashnikko – “Daisy”

November 2020: Saint Jhn – “Gorgeous”

December 2020: 24kGoldn – “Coco”

January 2021: JC Stewart – “Break My Heart”

February 2021: Latto – “Sex Lies”

March 2021: Madison Beer – “Selfish”

April 2021: The Kid Laroi – “Without You”

May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

June 2021: Girl in Red – “Serotonin”

July 2021: Fousheé – “my slime”

August 2021: Jxdn – “Think About Me”

Winner:

May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

Best collaboration

Nominated:

24kGoldn: “Mood” [ft. Iann dior]

Cardi B: “WAP” [ft. Megan Thee Stallion]

Doja Cat: “Kiss Me More” [ft. SZA]

Drake: “Laugh Now Cry Later” [ft. Lil Durk]

Justin Bieber: “Peaches” [ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon]

Miley Cyrus: “Prisoner” [ft. Dua Lipa]

Winner:

Doja Cat: “Kiss Me More” [ft. SZA]

Best pop

Nominated:

Ariana Grande: “Positions”

Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am”

BTS: “Butter”

Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness”

Justin Bieber: “Peaches” [ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon]

Olivia Rodrigo: “Good 4 U”

Shawn Mendes: “Wonder”

Taylor Swift: “Willow”

Winner:

Justin Bieber: “Peaches” [ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon]

Best hip hop

Nominated:

Cardi B: “WAP” [ft. Megan Thee Stallion]

Drake: “Laugh Now Cry Later” [ft. Lil Durk]

Lil Baby: “On Me (Remix)” [ft. Megan Thee Stallion]

Moneybagg Yo: “Said Sum”

Polo G: “Rapstar”

Travis Scott: “Franchise” [ft. Young Thug and M.I.A.]

Winner:

Travis Scott: “Franchise” [ft. Young Thug and M.I.A.]

Best rock

Nominated:

Evanescence: “Use My Voice”

Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame”

John Mayer: “Last Train Home”

The Killers: “My Own Soul’s Warning”

Kings of Leon: “The Bandit”

Lenny Kravitz: “Raise Vibration”

Winner:

John Mayer: “Last Train Home”

Best alternative

Nominated:

Bleachers: “Stop Making This Hurt”

Glass Animals: “Heat Waves”

Imagine Dragons: “Follow You”

Machine Gun Kelly: “My Ex’s Best Friend” [ft. Blackbear]

Twenty One Pilots: “Shy Away”

Willow: “Transparent Soul” [ft. Travis Barker]

Winner:

Machine Gun Kelly: “My Ex’s Best Friend” [ft. Blackbear]

Best Latin

Nominated:

Bad Bunny / Jhay Cortez: “Dákiti”

Billie Eilish / Rosalía: “Lo Vas a Olvidar”

Black Eyed Peas / Shakira: “Girl Like Me”

J Balvin / Dua Lipa / Bad Bunny / Tainy: “Un Dia (One Day)”

Karol G: “Bichota”

Maluma: “Hawái”

Winners:

Billie Eilish / Rosalía: “Lo Vas a Olvidar”

Best R’n’B

Nominated:

Beyoncé / Blue Ivy / Saint Jhn / WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl”

Chris Brown / Young Thug: “Go Crazy”

Giveon: “Heartbreak Anniversary”

HER: “Come Through” [ft. Chris Brown]

Bruno Mars / Anderson .Paak / Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”

SZA: “Good Days”

Winner:

Bruno Mars / Anderson .Paak / Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”

Best K-Pop

Nominated:

(G) I-dle: “Dumdi Dumdi”

Blbackpink / Selena Gomez: “Ice Cream”

BTS: “Butter”

Monsta X: “Gambler”

Seventeen: “Ready to Love”

Twice: “Alcohol-Free”

Winner:

BTS: “Butter”

Song of the summer:

Nominated:

Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever”

BTS: “Butter”

Camila Cabello: “Don’t Go Yet”

DJ Khaled: “Every Chance I Get” [ft. Lil Baby and Lil Durk]

Doja Cat: “Need to Know”

Dua Lipa: “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits”

Giveon: “Heartbreak Anniversary”

Justin Bieber: “Peaches” [ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon]

The Kid Laroi / Justin Bieber: “Stay”

Lil Nas X / Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby”

Lizzo: “Rumors” [ft. Cardi B]

Megan Thee Stallion: “Thoth Shit”

Normani: “Wild Side” [ft. Cardi B]

Olivia Rodrigo: “Good 4 U”

Shawn Mendes / Tainy: “Summer of Love”









Winner:

BTS: “Butter”

Video for Good [Video mit einer sozialen Message]

Nominated:

Billie Eilish: “Your Power”

Demi Lovato: “Dancing With the Devil”

HER: “Fight for You”

Kane Brown: “Worldwide Beautiful”

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

Pharrell Williams: “Entrepreneur” [ft. Jay-Z]

Winner:

Billie Eilish: “Your Power”

Best director

Nominated:

Billie Eilish: “Your Power” (Directed by Billie Eilish)

DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar” (Director X)

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” (Directed by Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino)

Taylor Swift: “Willow” (Directed by Taylor Swift)

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & MIA: “Franchise” (Directed by Travis Scott)

Tyler, the Creator: “Lumberjack” (Directed by Wolf Haley)

Winner:

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” (Directed by Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino)

Best cinematography

Nominated:

Beyoncé / Blue Ivy / Saint Jhn / WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl” (Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant)

Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am” (Rob Witt)

Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame” (Santiago Gonzalez)

Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper: “Holy” (Elias Talbot)

Lady Gaga: “911” (Jeff Cronenweth)

Lorde: “Solar Power” (Andrew Stroud)

Winner:

Beyoncé / Blue Ivy / Saint Jhn / WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl” (Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant)

Best art direction

Nominated:

Beyoncé / Shatta Wale / Major Lazer: “Already” (Art Direction: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos)

Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” (Art direction: Alison Dominitz)

Lady Gaga: “911” (Art Direction: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus)

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” (Art Direction: John Richoux)

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: “Best Friend” (Art Direction: Art Haynes)

Taylor Swift: “Willow” (Art Direction: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez)

Winner:

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: “Best Friend” (Art Direction: Art Haynes)

Best visual effects

Nominated:

Bella Poarch: “Build a Bitch” (Visual Effects: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova)

Coldplay: “Higher Power” (Visual Effects: Mathematic)

Doja Cat / The Weeknd: “You Right” (Visual Effects: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel)

Glass Animals: “Tangerine” (Visual Effects: Ronan Fourreau)

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” (Visual Effects: Mathematic)

P! Nk: “All I Know So Far” (Visual Effects: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc)

Winner:

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” (Visual Effects: Mathematic)

Best choreography

Nominated:

Ariana Grande: “34 + 35” (Choreography: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson)

BTS: “Butter” (Choreography: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM)

Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” (Choreography: Natricia Bernard)

Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame” (Choreography: Nina McNeely)

Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness” (Choreography: Paul Roberts)

Marshmello / Halsey: “Be Kind” (Choreography: Dani Vitale)

Winner:

Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness” (Choreography: Paul Roberts)

Best cut

Nominated:

BTS: “Butter” (Editor: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens)

Drake: “What’s Next” (Editor: Noah Kendal)

Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness” (Editor: Claudia Wass)

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” (Editing: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs)

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner” (Editor: William Town at Modern Post)

Bruno Mars / Anderson .Paak / Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” (Editor: Troy Charbonnet)

Winner:

Bruno Mars / Anderson .Paak / Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” (Editor: Troy Charbonnet)

US Global Icon Award

Winner:

Foo fighters

Best breakthrough song

Nominated:

Masked Wolf: “Astronaut in the Ocean”

Claire Rosinkranz: “Backyard Boy”

Bella Poarch: “Build a B * tch”

Yung Baby Tate: “I Am” [ft. Flo Milli]

Whoheem: “Let’s Link”

Winner:

Claire Rosinkranz: “Backyard Boy”

Best comeback song

Nominated:

Aly & AJ: “Potential Breakup Song”

Destiny’s Child: “Bills, Bills, Bills”

Fleetwood Mac: “Dreams”

Simple plan: “I’m Just a Kid”

Boney M .: “Rasputin”

Missy Elliott: “Work It”

Winners:

Aly & AJ: “Potential Breakup Song”

Best Artist x Creator Collaboration

Nominated:

Mustard Watermelon by @Lizzo x @yayayayummy

“Blackbird” Duet by @joejonas x @itsbenhorsburgh

Fan Duet by @charlieputh x @jvke

Soup Song by @johnmayer x @itsjamiebiotch

Mom It Was Never a Phase by @alltimelow x @yungricepatty

“Unwritten” Dance by @natashabedingfield x @rony_boyy

Winners:

Mustard Watermelon by @Lizzo x @yayayayummy

Best audio mashup

Nominated:

“Shaxicula” (“Toxic” x “Love Shack” x “Dragula”) by Britney Spears / The B-52’s / Rob Zombie x @djcummerbund

“Baby One More Time x Levitating” by Britney Spears / Dua Lipa x @adamusic_

“Castaways x Dilemma” by The Backyardigans / Nelly ft. Kelly Rowland x @djbabyq

“Good 4 U x Misery Business” by Olivia Rodrigo / Paramore x @nikjaay

“Watermelon Sugar x Seaside” by Harry Styles / SEB x @SEBS_LOVESONGS

Winner:

“Shaxicula” (“Toxic” x “Love Shack” x “Dragula”) by Britney Spears / The B-52’s / Rob Zombie x @djcummerbund

Best viral dance

Nominated:

“Twerkulator” by City Girls x @layzchipz

“Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” by Pop Hunna x @yvnggprince

“Gimme More” by Britney Spears x @jaedengomezz & @karaleighcannella

“Ooowwweee” by Peewee Longway & Money Man x @ thats.so.bre

“Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion x @ keke.janajah

“Up” by Cardi B x @theemyanicole and @cchrvs

Winner:

“Twerkulator” by City Girls x @layzchipz