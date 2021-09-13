Monday, September 13, 2021
HomeNewsMachine Gun Kelly: Megan Fox helps him out of the drug swamp
News

Machine Gun Kelly: Megan Fox helps him out of the drug swamp

By Arjun Sethi
0
37




Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox helps him stay clean

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly

© Getty Images

Angela Marlier

by Angela Marlier

Getting rid of drug addiction is currently the biggest challenge for the American rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Always by his side is actress Megan Fox, who gives him the strength he needs to withstand daily temptation.

He owes a lot to her. Machine Gun Kelly, 30, has been dating Hollywood star Megan Fox, 34, since the beginning of the year. A relationship that is good for him. The rapper is currently trying to get rid of his drug addiction. His girlfriend is a great support to him. “When you have a partner with you on those dark nights when you sweat and can’t figure out why you’re on this in your head, who can help you straighten your head, it helps a lot,” explains the 30-year-old in conversation with the “Interview” magazine.

Machine Gun Kelly: happiness with Megan Fox motivates him

The still-wife of Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green, 47, is his greatest motivation to stay clean. “Right now, my drug of choice is happiness and commitment to the arts, not commitment to a vice that I believed made art. I’m making progress.”




Drummer Travis Barker is a role model and support

Another solid rock: drummer Travis Barker, 45. He helped him stay on the right track. “Travis Barker really grounded me because he went through it himself,” explained MGK. “It’s different from a priest or something where I ask myself, ‘How can you understand me? It’s easy for you to tell me that if you’ve never faced these obstacles, I can do it.’ . ” With Travis he is sure that he knows what the rapper is going through.

Machine Gun Kelly: “I could still pull my hair out”

In the meantime, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, has started therapy. “I had my first therapy session last Thursday,” he admits. “That was the first time I said, ‘Hey, I have to separate these two people,’ I mean machine gun Kelly and Colson Baker.”

The musician is confident of defeating the addiction. “I’m early in the process. I think the tools I was given at the beginning seem helpful.” Nevertheless, impatience breaks out of him. “I could still pull my hair out. Why don’t I change overnight? How am I supposed to meditate for 10 minutes when I can’t sit in my own brain for two minutes without something distracting myself? It’s really hard.”

After years of imprisonment

Happy ending for scandalous son Cameron Douglas

27 images

Still, MGK gets a lot of positives from trying to change its lifestyle. “The commitment to change is inspiring and I think it will reverberate through the universe and definitely through my family,” he says. “I can already see it in the people around me. The willingness to finally be happy with myself has invited a much livelier energy around us than before.”

Source used:Interview Magazine

Gala

#Subjects


Previous article20 years of the John Cage Organ Art Project | MDR.DE
Next articleRihanna: Bare-bones alarm! She drops the covers and fans want more right away
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv