Lana Del Rey deleted all of her social media accounts

A surprise for Lana Del Rey’s fans: the singer has deleted all of her social media accounts. But it is not a farewell, she emphasizes: Del Rey wants to continue to concentrate on the music, but has a need for privacy.

Fans of Lana Del Rey (36) are currently looking in vain for the singer’s social media accounts: she has deleted all profiles, including Twitter and Instagram. On Saturday (September 11th), she announced this step in an Instagram video, as reported by the “People” magazine, among others. She is turning off all social media accounts to focus on other issues, she explained in the clip.













Del Rey has “so many other interests and other jobs that require privacy and transparency.” But her fans don’t have to worry, the singer will continue to release music. The “Video Games” interpreter is still working on her eighth studio album “Blue Banisters”. “I’m still there and I love what I do,” she said. The long player should be released on October 22nd.





“I log out”





She also thanked her fans for their support, who would “continue to accompany her through the music”. “At the moment I think I’ll keep my circle a little closer and develop some other skills and interests,” said the 36-year-old. She is “always here to make a lot of records, and in the meantime I am living my life”. “So, thank you very much and I’ll sign out,” she finished her monologue.





