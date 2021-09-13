Monday, September 13, 2021
Knew? Natalie Portman and Britney Spears are friends!

By Vimal Kumar
An unequal duo! Natalie Portman (38) has delighted audiences and film critics alike as an actress in recent years, and was even awarded an Oscar for her leading role in “Black Swan”. Britney Spears (37), on the other hand, has not only caused numerous successes but also tons of scandals – the escapades went so far that she was even incapacitated in 2008. But how Natalie has now revealed that the two women have had a close friendship for many years!

Because they both had the same job as children, there was a friendship between her and Britney emerged how Natalie in the show A Little Late With Lilly Singh betrayed. “We were both child actresses”said the 38-year-old. “She got the part in the ‘Mickey Mouse Club’ and when she quit I took over for her,” she also recalled.

At the age of 18 they finally ran into each other again. “We both had different careers, she obviously became a pop icon and I was acting, and then we would meet up and say, ‘Hey, we both had the same first job!'” She said Natalie continue in conversation. A few years later, the two ladies even threw a New Year’s Eve party together – “and it was great,” added the Hollywood star.




