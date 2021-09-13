Kate Winslet talks about her sex scenes with Saoirse Ronan

In her role as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Kate Winslet (45) achieved world fame in James Cameron’s (66) multi-award-winning feature film Titanic in 1997. 24 years later, the Briton is still in front of the camera, most recently together with Saoirse Ronan (26), who is known from “Atonement” and “Lady Bird”, among others. The two had to shoot sex scenes for “Ammonite”. How she perceived this in comparison to previous heterosexual representations, Kate now revealed in an interview.

“It felt very different”the Oscar winner explained to the magazine The Weekend Australian’s Review. After numerous straight sex scenes in other films, she realized that speaking the “same physical language” with two women makes an enormous difference. Nonetheless, she noticed Hollywood Reporter opposite to: “I think Saoirse and I, we just felt very safe.” The actresses asked director Francis Lee for a free hand and choreographed the scenes themselves. “Ammonite” is due to open in Australian cinemas in January.

It is true that she has played LGBTQ characters in her first film “Heavenly Creatures”, among other things. However, she still lacked self-confidence at the time. “I was very young, had just turned 17, and had little experience of real intimacy in my own life. So I didn’t even know what I was doing,” Kate continued in the interview.









