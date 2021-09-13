Justin Bieber is related to Avril Lavigne and Ryan Gosling

It sounds absurd, but it really seems to be true: Justin Bieber is actually related to Avril Lavigne and Ryan Gosling.

Let’s call that an interesting family constellation: Justin Bieber, 25, Avril Lavigne, 34, and Ryan Gosling, 38, are apparently related to each other. However, all three have only now found out about it. And through a web portal that deals with genealogy.

Justin Bieber does away with his past



Justin Bieber seems to be doing a big blow on his past right now. After the long emotional message on Instagram in which he mercilessly reveals that he has made many mistakes in his past – including hard drugs – he now seems to have embarked on genealogical research. The Canadian pop star has brought amazing things to light via an online portal.

Family connections are only now coming to light



In the last few days, Justin Bieber has actually won two new family members – and they are actually in the spotlight too! As the “Baby” interpreter found out via “ancestry.com”, he is apparently related to Avril Lavigne and Ryan Gosling. Justin posts a picture of his family tree on his Instagram account and writes: “I have just found out that I’m not only related to Ryan Gosling, but also to Avril Lavigne, this is the best day of my life. It seems totally to be real because it’s on ancestry.com. “









What’s up



What does Ryan Gosling think of his new family member? © Getty Images

So how likely is it that Justin Bieber, Ryan Gosling, and Avril Lavigne are related? The fact is that all three are native to Canada. The common ancestors are said to have lived together over ten generations ago, according to the family tree that Bieber posts. If you believe the evaluation, the three are related to each other beyond the eleventh degree. In any case, the joy is huge – at least with Justin and Avril. The rock star commented on the contribution of her new family member: “I will host the Christmas dinner this year.”

