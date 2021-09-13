Jennifer Lawrence: she wants her ex-boyfriend back!

Jennifer Lawrence has no luck in love: only a few months ago she separated from Darren Aronofsky, now she is fighting for her great love

Although Jennifer Lawrence, 27, only separated from her much older boyfriend Darren Aronofsky, 49, four months ago, she should no longer mourn him, but her great love, her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hoult, 28, afterwards.

Jennifer Lawrence asks for one last chance



The Oscar winner was in a relationship with the actor for four years, but in 2014 the love ended. The reason: The two actors are said to have not withstood the stresses and differences of a long-term relationship. Lawrence is said to have overcome these differences by now: “She still describes Nicholas as ‘the love of my life'”, an insider told Life & Style. “She’s asking him to give her one last chance.”

Meetings in secret at J-Law’s house



But does Nicholas Hoult see it the same way? Although the actor is said to have been dating model Bryana Holly, 24, for a year, he has been secretly dating his ex-girlfriend. “They met secretly at J-Law’s Beverly Hills home while Bryana was on a photoshoot,” the source said. There they are said to have talked about their future: “They had an emotional conversation. Nicholas asked Jen to give him a little time to think about it and then decide if he wanted to try again.” A clear “no” definitely sounds different.

Will Nicholas Hoult be a father?



Their love comeback could be destroyed, however: According to rumors, Hoult and Holly are expected to have a child, as “Daily Mail” recently revealed with suspicious photos. These photos must have broken the heart of Jennifer Lawrence because she should be sure that Nicholas could be the father of her children if they hadn’t gotten together at such a young age.

