In thrombosis stockings: Sarah Engels flies to Formula 1 – and meets Vin Diesel!

Cologne / Monza – What an exciting weekend for Sarah Engels and her Julian (28). The 28-year-old singer’s husband was now fulfilling a childhood dream: it went to formula 1 to Monza!

Without Sarah’s son Alessio (6), the celebrity couple took the plane to Milan on Saturday. For the flight, the two newlyweds opted for an involuntary partner look.

Both wore thrombosis stockings on their legs. Sarah, because of her pregnancy and Julian, because he has just recently had an operation on his cruciate ligament. Quite a strange sight.

After a short stay in the hotel, the first visit to the racetrack was on the agenda. On site, the celebrity couple then received exclusive VIP access behind the scenes of the world’s largest racing circuit.

And not only that: thanks to the cooperation with a joint German advertising partner, Sarah and Julian were able to follow the action in Monza up close from the box of the Haas racing team.









Mick Schumacher (22), son of the F1 legend, has been driving since the beginning of the year Michael sSchumacher (52), for the US team. And this had already sent Sarah a personal video message in advance. The singer shared this in hers Instagram-Story.