How Billie Eilish’s brother interprets her new hair color

The iconic Billie Eilish look with the green hairline was recently history. On March 17th, the 19-year-old shared a selfie with which she not only revealed her new hydrogen-blonde hair, but also set a new Instagram record: the photo received a million likes within six minutes. In a spontaneous street conversation with the US online magazine “TMZ”, her older brother Finneas O’Connell now revealed how he interprets the new hair color.









Finneas O’Connell explained why Billie Eilish said goodbye to her old look: “I think hair is the easiest way to show that you are developing as a person. Whenever you change your own hairstyle, diet or whatever, you feel like you are growing up a bit. “When asked whether the new look heralds a new era, he replied:” Yes, I think so. “

And this new era seems to be well received by the fans, because not only the record selfie is now popular with more than 22 million people, the six other selfies that Eilish has published since then continue to provide fascination. O’Connell, who co-wrote and produced Billie Eilish’s debut album, also stated that the hair was colored particularly gently in a total of six sessions. As for his new album plans, however, the 23-year-old kept a low profile: “I can neither confirm nor deny it.”

Watch the interview with Finneas O’Connell here:

+++ This article appeared first on musikexpress.de +++