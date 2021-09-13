Emma Watson: fighter with brains – cinema

One woman, one mission: Emma Watson is committed to promoting equal rights. On the screen – and privately.

The wait is finally over. It’s been a good two years since Emma Watson was last seen in the cinema in the thriller “The Circle”. Now the 29-year-old returns to the screen with a touching family story. In the film adaptation of the classic “Little Women” (currently in the cinema) she plays one of four sisters in mid-19th century America. Little by little, the girls fight to find their way in a world ruled by men. A way Watson found long ago in real life.





At the tender age of eleven, Watson enchants cinema viewers for the first time – as Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” films. From eager curls to combative woman: Millions of people watch as little Emma grows up as a magic student. Watson has talent and knows how to use it even after the series has ended. While other ex-child stars break down on early fame, it continues to evolve. The Briton switches between genres with playful ease, sometimes playing the spoiled brat in the drama “The Bling Ring”, sometimes the lovely Belle in Disney’s hit hit “Beauty and the Beast”. But acting alone is not enough for Watson.





When the first “Harry Potter” film was made, Emma Watson was only eleven years old.

Don’t be afraid of the public

Anyone who is in public is heard – a power that Emma Watson uses for her causes. Her heart issue: equality. She has been the UN special envoy for girls’ and women’s rights since 2014. Together with the organization UN Women, she is developing the “HeForShe” campaign. She wants to get men to stand up for equality.





Emma Watson has been the UN special envoy for girls’ and women’s rights since 2014. Photo: Getty Images

And Emma Watson’s commitment goes even further. In 2016, the literary scholar founded the feminist reading circle “Our Shared Self” to exchange ideas with other women. She herself has a lot to say and does it publicly: On the occasion of her upcoming birthday in April, the actress spoke about how great the subliminal pressure on women around 30 is. House, partner, baby? This is actually no longer an obligation. And yet she, too, feels pressured by social standards. Words in which a whole generation recognizes itself.













Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson in “Little Women”. Photo: Sony Pictures

Rigid gender roles are also a central theme in “Little Women”. A career was unthinkable for women at the time. While her sister fights against the overwhelming power of men, Watson’s character decides to marry. Consciously, as the actress emphasizes: “It always seems as if you have to reject marriage as a feminist,” says Watson. “But Meg does not marry because it corresponds to social ideals. It is her dream to have a partner. ”And she fights for dreams. Just like Emma Watson.

This is what “Little Women” is all about

America mid-19th century: Jo and her three sisters grow up in a male-dominated society. Above all, Jo resists the rigid gender roles. Director Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”) filmed the classic from 1869 with great sensitivity and attention to detail. And the powerful performance of Saoirse Ronan alone is worth seeing!



