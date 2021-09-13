Monday, September 13, 2021
Celebrities: Britney Spears got engaged – Panorama

(Photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Britney Spears, 39, US pop singer, got engaged. She posted a video on Instagram in which she kisses her smiling friend Sam Asghari, 27, on the cheek and proudly presents a ring. She writes: “I can’t fucking believe it!” The manager of the dancer and fitness trainer said CNN: “The couple made their long-term relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, devotion and love that are shown to them.” Spears’ ring was designed by the New York jeweler Roman Malayev and is unique. The word “lioness” is engraved on the inside of the ring. The couple met in 2016. It was only on Tuesday that Britney Spears’ father James announced that he would resign as guardian for his daughter after 13 years. For Spears, this is another significant step on the way to a self-determined life.

78th Venice International Film Festival
(Photo: Joel C Ryan / dpa)

Jennifer Lopez, 52, singer, and Ben Affleck, 49, actors (“Good Will Hunting”), presented themselves as a couple. They walked together and visibly in love across the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. So far, there had been few photos and little official evidence of rumors that the two would be back together after their 2004 split. Affleck has three children with actress Jennifer Garner, Lopez has twins with singer Marc Anthony. “Bennifer” traveled to Venice for the premiere of Ridley Scott’s historical spectacle “The Last Duel” – and stole the show from actors Matt Damon and Jodie Comer in front of the photographers. At the film screening itself, Affleck made the audience laugh with his strangely bleached hair.




Comedian Bülent Ceylan
(Photo: Uwe Anspach / dpa)

Bülent Ceylan, 45, comedian, helped out his father with money as a teenager. Ceylan told the talk show “3 to 9” that he had previously paid something into a savings account every month to enable his son to study and get a driver’s license. But then there was a lull in the construction industry, and his father, a self-employed concrete mixer driver, urgently needed the 10,000 marks. Of course he left him the money, said Ceylan, who grew up in Mannheim’s Waldhof working-class district. Three years later, his father paid him back the money. As a comedian, Ceylan was even able to buy his parents’ own apartment later.

(Photo: MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

Kirsten Dunst, 39, German-American actress (“Marie Antoinette”), had to go into therapy after her time as a child star. “I was never angry with anyone for a long time,” she said New York Times. This is an advantage when filming, but: “At some point you have to get angry. You can’t survive like that.” Dunst already modeled as a toddler and became known at the age of twelve for the film “Interview with a Vampire”. As a mother of two, but also in front of the camera, she is now letting out her emotions more often.


