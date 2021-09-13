Bitcoin makes “no real sense” to billionaire Lee Cooperman by CoinTelegraph



Bitcoin makes “no real sense” to billionaire Lee Cooperman



Billionaire Lee Cooperman still doesn’t trust (BTC), although the price of cryptocurrency has risen by more than 300% since December 2017.

The experienced investor told CNBC on Thursday that Bitcoin is simply difficult to understand for people his age. To this end he explains:

“I’m very careful with Bitcoin. It just doesn’t make any real sense to me, so if you are unsure about everything that is going on in the world, then in my opinion you should use it as a store of value. “

Cooperman’s assessment is consistent with his previous statements about the market-leading cryptocurrency. At the end of 2017, when BTC was in the record run at the time, he had already expressed a lack of understanding about them.

