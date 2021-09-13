Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Anne Hathaway really turns up the witches’ trailer

By Arjun Sethi
Anyone who has seen witches witches in their childhood may well associate one or the other nightmare with the film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s children’s book of the same name (in the original: The Witches). Now history is back – with Anne Hathaway in the lead role. The first trailer shows what we can expect from it.

Originally, witches should come to the cinema. At least in the USA, however, Warner Bros. decided to publish the star-studded remake directly on the streaming service HBO Max. in the German trailer but there is still talk of a theatrical release. However, a specific date does not yet exist.

Trailer for the witches remake with Anne Hathaway

At the center of the story is again the boy Bruno (Jahzir Bruno) who, during a hotel visit, is shocked to discover that witches really do exist. From this premise a lot of fun developed in the first film adaptation of Nicolas Roeg creepy and comedic Elements.

Watch the trailer for witches witches:

Hexen hexen – Trailer (German) HD




Play

In the course of Hexen Hexen in 2020, Robert Zemeckis takes the director’s chair that last brought Welcome to Marwen to the cinemas. He also wrote the script with Guillermo del Toro and Kenya Barris. In addition to Anne Hathaway and Jahzir Bruno, the cast includes Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci and Chris Rock.

In addition to the first trailer, a series of first pictures of the witches remake was published. Various poster variants also already exist.

In the United States, Witches will now appear on October 22, 2020 on HBO Max. We assume that the German theatrical release will not be too long in coming. After all, the film is ideal for a scary and entertaining visit to the cinema in the horror month of October.

How do you like the trailer for the witches remake?


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
