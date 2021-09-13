Amber Heard: She’s taking a break in Turkey

After the trial in London, actress Amber Heard is waiting for the verdict. She sweetened the wait with a vacation in Turkey.

On July 28, the public mud fight between the former actor couple Johnny Depp (57, “Pirates of the Caribbean”) and Amber Heard (34, “Aquaman”) ended in court in London. The trial in Great Britain is over, but the verdict is still a long way off. Amber Heard described the time in court as “incredibly painful”. She is currently recovering from it in the sun. On Instagram, the actress lets her fans share what she is experiencing in Turkey.

In love “with this beautiful city”



In her most recent vacation photo, Heard can be seen on a boat trip on the sea. She wears a light blue top that goes perfectly with the blue seats of the boat and the blue of the sea. Before that, she had already presented her radiant “vacation smile” in a photo and revealed to a picture with a headscarf that she is experiencing “the magic of mosques” in Istanbul and that she could not be even more in love with this beautiful city. The actress makes a relaxed impression on the snapshots. The calm before the next storm?









When can the judgment be expected?



In the UK trial, Heard and her ex-husband did not sued each other. Depp sued the publisher of the tabloid “The Sun”. Specifically, it was about an article from 2018. It alleged that the actor was a “wife bully”. Depp denies that. After 16 days of the trial it was over.

The actors provided the most intimate and sometimes disturbing insights into their toxic relationship. The judge has to work his way through the sometimes bizarre allegations in order to reach a decision. According to British media reports, the verdict could not fall until September.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met while filming “The Rum Diary” (2011). In 2015 the couple married. After 15 months of marriage, the separation became known in May 2016. This was followed by a media battle in the mud with mutual, serious allegations. At the beginning of 2017, the divorce was finally over. Is the War of the Roses finally over after the judgment in London? In the United States, Depp has sued his ex-wife for defamation.

