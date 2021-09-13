Againifer? Speculation about the love comeback of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is increasing

Between 2002 and 2004 they were Hollywood’s dream couple: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. As “Bennifer” they made numerous headlines. One marriage and various relationships later, both are single – and, according to US media reports, are currently getting closer.

Telltale photos from Montana

The reasons for the speculation include photos showing the 51-year-old singer and actress and the three years younger Hollywood star together in a car in the US state of Montana and – presumably holding hands – at the airport. Allegedly, the two of them treated themselves to a romantic break at the “Big Sky Resort” near Yellowstone National Park.







No denial: Matt Damon would be happy …

Affleck’s childhood friend, Hollywood star Matt Damon, also did nothing recently to silence the rumor mill. All he said on NBC was, “There isn’t enough alcohol in the world” for him to say anything on the subject. “I hope it’s true.” A new relationship between the two “would be great”. A denial looks different.

Both currently single