Monday, September 13, 2021
HomeNewsAgainifer? Speculation about the love comeback of Jennifer Lopez and Ben...
News

Againifer? Speculation about the love comeback of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is increasing

By Sonia Gupta
0
63




Between 2002 and 2004 they were Hollywood’s dream couple: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. As “Bennifer” they made numerous headlines. One marriage and various relationships later, both are single – and, according to US media reports, are currently getting closer.

Telltale photos from Montana

The reasons for the speculation include photos showing the 51-year-old singer and actress and the three years younger Hollywood star together in a car in the US state of Montana and – presumably holding hands – at the airport. Allegedly, the two of them treated themselves to a romantic break at the “Big Sky Resort” near Yellowstone National Park.




No denial: Matt Damon would be happy …

Affleck’s childhood friend, Hollywood star Matt Damon, also did nothing recently to silence the rumor mill. All he said on NBC was, “There isn’t enough alcohol in the world” for him to say anything on the subject. “I hope it’s true.” A new relationship between the two “would be great”. A denial looks different.

Both currently single

Both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently single. Lopez recently broke up with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. Ben Affleck was most recently in a relationship with Bond girl Ana de Armas. They have been going their separate ways since the beginning of this year.

BRISANT / AFP / dpa


Previous articleCamila Cabello in the lead role
Next articleFake News Sends Litecoin, Bitcoin and Ethereum On Roller Coaster Ride By Investing.com
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv