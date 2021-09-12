Zac Efron: is Alexandra Daddario the new girlfriend after Vanessa Hudgens? – Munich

Does Zac Efron have a new girlfriend after spending time with Vanessa Hudgens? The speculations harden more and more that Alexandra Daddario his new one?

Actually, Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron always as a dream couple, because in “High School Musical” the two harmonized perfectly. But the relationship between the two failed in real life and Hudgens found a new friend, Austin Butler. Zac, on the other hand, remained single and devoted himself more to his career. Many films followed and most recently he even worked with Zendaya and Hugh Jackman on “The Greatest Showman”. But has Zac started something with Alexandra Daddario after leaving Vanessa?

Who is Zac Efron dating?

We were already able to marvel at Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario together in “Baywatch” on the big screen. Visually, they go together pretty well, because both are extremely fit and have a body that makes many jealous. Now the two should understand each other even better than during the shooting. It is rumored again and again that they are more than just friends. So are they going to be the new couple in Hollywood? The two have not yet confirmed anything so it remains to be seen how the alleged romance turns out.

