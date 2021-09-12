Would Ryan Gosling almost become a Backstreet Boys member?

Did the line-up of the Backstreet Boys almost look different? The band members have now taken a stand on the rumors that Ryan Gosling was almost a member.

“Quit Playing Games with my Heart!“The boy band The Backstreet Boys have performed in the takshow”Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen“Commented on whether Ryan Gosling was almost a member of the band.

Back then, the boys lived as gosling cast members at the “Mickey Mouse Club“Was, however, in the same apartment complex as Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, AJ McLean added:”That was exaggerated. We played basketball almost every day and the group was just getting started. I told him the Backstreet Boys were going to be a big thing and he said, ‘It’s not going to happen bro.’“Gosling said that the New Kids on the Block had already pulled off the boy band number and didn’t believe in a repetition. It turned out that he was wrong in that assessment. McLean added: “He never auditioned. Somehow that got misreported in the press and it became a thing.“









The guys were also asked if they think Justin Timberlake and N Sync should perform together again. Howie Dorough thinks they should. Kevin Richardson agreed: “It would obviously be huge if they were all together.“However, Richardson has doubts about Timberlake’s busy schedule:”I think he is very busy with his acting career and other things that he would like to do. He pretty much accomplished everything as a solo artist, so I think that one day it will happen.“

The Backstreet Boys also did a reunion tour without Kevin. Nick Carter believes the rest of N Sync could perform without Timberlake and had an idea too. “Maybe in the future, when we’re done with our world tour, we can do a tour with Backstreet and the four. Perhaps as a package on tour together.“

The topic also came up on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon: