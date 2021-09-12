“World Trade Center”: The repetition online and on TV

On Saturday (9/11/2021) Oliver Stone’s “World Trade Center” was shown on television. When and where you can watch the film as a repeat, whether only on television or online on the Internet, you can find out here at news.de.

The film “World Trade CenterYou couldn’t watch Oliver Stone’s film at 11:00 pm, but you definitely want to see the film? Take a look at the ProSieben media library. There you will find numerous TV reports to be streamed online as video on demand after they have been broadcast. You will usually find the program in the media library after it has been broadcast on TV. Unfortunately, this does not apply to all programs. “World Trade Center” is also on TV again Pro7 repeats: Am 9/12/2021 around 3:50 a.m..

Now watch live TV, many series and Joyn exclusives on Joyn.

“World Trade Center” on TV: That’s what the drama is about

September 11, 2001: When the two towers of the World Trade Center collapse, the two New York police officers John McLoughlin (Nicholas Cage) and Will Jimeno (Michael Peña) are seriously injured and buried under the rubble. While the rescuers search for survivors around the clock, the two buried men try not to lose heart. (Source: Pro7, transmitted by FUNKE program guides)









“World Trade Center”: All actors and information at a glance

Repetition on: 12.9.2021 (3:50 am)

at: Pro7

from: Oliver Stone

With: Nicolas Cage, Michael Peña, Jay Hernandez, Armando Riesco, Jon Bernthal, Michael Shannon, Maria Bello, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Donna Murphy, Stephen Dorff, Frank Whaley, Tom Wright, Gary Stretch, Thomas Duffy, Stoney Westmoreland, Kurt Caceres, Thomas Russo, Michael Arthur, Patti d’Arbanville, Brad William Henke, William Mapother, Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx, Gong Li, Naomie Harris, Luis Tosar, John Ortiz, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Justin Theroux, Ciarán Hinds, Barry ‘Shabaka’ Henley, Domenick Lombardozzi, Tom Towles, Isaach de Bankolé, Connor Paolo, Anthony Piccininni, Morgan Flynn, Alexa Gerasimovich, Nick Damici, Jude Ciccolella, Cliff Bemis, Ned Eisenberg, Nicholas Turturro, Danny Nucci and Tyree Michael Simpson

script: Andrea Berloff

camera: Seamus McGarvey

music Craig Armstrong

genre: Drama, culture and thriller

Year of production: 2006

FSK: Approved from 12 years of age

Original title: “World Trade Center”

subtitle: Yes

In HD: Yes

Follow News.de already at Facebook and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos, great competitions and a direct line to the editors.

roj / news.de