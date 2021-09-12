Sunday, September 12, 2021
HomeNews"World Trade Center": The repetition online and on TV
News

“World Trade Center”: The repetition online and on TV

By Vimal Kumar
0
61




On Saturday (9/11/2021) Oliver Stone’s “World Trade Center” was shown on television. When and where you can watch the film as a repeat, whether only on television or online on the Internet, you can find out here at news.de.

World Trade Center at ProSieben
Image: ProSieben, transmitted by FUNKE program guides

The film “World Trade CenterYou couldn’t watch Oliver Stone’s film at 11:00 pm, but you definitely want to see the film? Take a look at the ProSieben media library. There you will find numerous TV reports to be streamed online as video on demand after they have been broadcast. You will usually find the program in the media library after it has been broadcast on TV. Unfortunately, this does not apply to all programs. “World Trade Center” is also on TV again Pro7 repeats: Am 9/12/2021 around 3:50 a.m..

Now watch live TV, many series and Joyn exclusives on Joyn.

“World Trade Center” on TV: That’s what the drama is about

September 11, 2001: When the two towers of the World Trade Center collapse, the two New York police officers John McLoughlin (Nicholas Cage) and Will Jimeno (Michael Peña) are seriously injured and buried under the rubble. While the rescuers search for survivors around the clock, the two buried men try not to lose heart. (Source: Pro7, transmitted by FUNKE program guides)




“World Trade Center”: All actors and information at a glance

Repetition on: 12.9.2021 (3:50 am)

at: Pro7

from: Oliver Stone

With: Nicolas Cage, Michael Peña, Jay Hernandez, Armando Riesco, Jon Bernthal, Michael Shannon, Maria Bello, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Donna Murphy, Stephen Dorff, Frank Whaley, Tom Wright, Gary Stretch, Thomas Duffy, Stoney Westmoreland, Kurt Caceres, Thomas Russo, Michael Arthur, Patti d’Arbanville, Brad William Henke, William Mapother, Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx, Gong Li, Naomie Harris, Luis Tosar, John Ortiz, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Justin Theroux, Ciarán Hinds, Barry ‘Shabaka’ Henley, Domenick Lombardozzi, Tom Towles, Isaach de Bankolé, Connor Paolo, Anthony Piccininni, Morgan Flynn, Alexa Gerasimovich, Nick Damici, Jude Ciccolella, Cliff Bemis, Ned Eisenberg, Nicholas Turturro, Danny Nucci and Tyree Michael Simpson

script: Andrea Berloff

camera: Seamus McGarvey

music Craig Armstrong

genre: Drama, culture and thriller

Year of production: 2006

FSK: Approved from 12 years of age

Original title: “World Trade Center”

subtitle: Yes

In HD: Yes

Follow News.de already at Facebook and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos, great competitions and a direct line to the editors.

roj / news.de


Previous articleWill Smith and Michael Jordan are now major investors in Dapper Labs
Next articleYour favorite basic for women over 50
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv