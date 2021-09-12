This is what Julia Roberts and Richard Gere look like today

April 22, 2020 – 4:12 pm clock

by Juliane Timm

In 1990 romantic hearts beat a lot faster in the movie “Pretty Woman” – thanks to Julia Roberts (52) and Richard Gere (70)! The two played back then the Hollywood lovers. Even today, her love story has not lost a bit of its magic. In the video, we show what the stars of the movie, which was released in US cinemas on March 23, 1990, look like today.

The love story of “Pretty Woman”

It is the story of the young Vivien, played by Julia Roberts, then 22, who earned her living as a prostitute in Los Angeles. She meets the attractive businessman Edward Lewis (Richard Gere), the unequal couple spends a week together and falls in love. How should it be otherwise!

No matter how beautiful the love film is still for many fans today – leading actress Julia Roberts had to admit in an interview with the British newspaper “The Guardian” in 2019 that the love story is no longer up-to-date these days.

Did you know that the original script was actually intended as a drama? Vivien was supposed to die a drug death in the end. It’s good that the Walt Disney Company took over the project and was able to ensure a family-friendly happy ending.

Who brought Julia and Richard together?

Garry Marshall was responsible for this dream team on the screen. The US director, who died in 2016 at the age of 81, was considered a specialist in romantic comedies in Hollywood alongside “Pretty Woman” and films such as “Valentine’s Day” and “Happy New Year”. It was also he who gave Roberts his big breakthrough as an actress in 1990 with the world success “Pretty Woman”, because actually only a few completely different Hollywood women were planned for the role of Vivien.

The Hollywood dream couple

Just nine years after “Pretty Woman”, Gary Marshall brought the duo Julia and Richard together again for the love affair “The Bride Who Doesn’t Dare”.

